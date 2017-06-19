

The 31st Annual “Breakfast on the farm” was a huge success at the Voight family farm.

Although it was a warm day over 4,500 people were served.

Everyone had a great time.

The Outagamie County Dairy would like to thank all the sponsors, volunteers, fire and policemen, and truck drivers.

They also would like to thank the farmers who produced our breakfast, and everyone that made this day possible! They could not have done it without you and your support!

A special thanks to

Voight Acres for hosting this year!

We had a great turnout and loved making everyone breakfast and sharing our love for dairy farming with you!!

Mark your calendars! Next year’s breakfast is Sunday, June 10th in Freedom.

Did you know it takes 12 pounds of whole milk to make 1 gallon of Ice cream?

