Buddy Bench arrives at Black Creek Elementary School

Black Creek Elementary School Student, Statten Uhlenbrauck, 11, wrote a letter to his Great Uncle Ron asking him to help build a “Buddy Bench” for his School’s playground.Great Uncle Ron answered with a yes, and they built the “Buddy Bench” together.Statten wanted the bench built to indicate when a classmate sat on the bench, they would like a “buddy to play with during recess.Ron Nachtwey, who has a big heart is Stattten’s great uncle that spent the time and money needed to build the bench.The bench was delivered on Thursday, June 8, and will be on the playground readily awaiting the new school year in September.