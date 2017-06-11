Classifieds week of 06/19/2017

*Activities & Meetings

MINOCQUA ANTIQUE MARKET July 1 & 2, 9-4 daily, Lakeland High School, Minocqua, WI Adm $6 906-250-1618

*Announcements

UP Steam & Gas Engine Association Show & Flea Market, Escanaba MI Fairgrounds, Largest Flea Market in the UP! September 1-4, 2017 Tools,

antiques, collectables, tractor parts & much more.

VENDORS WANTED. Indoor and outdoor Spaces Available. Contact upfleamarket@gmail.com Call Susie 906-280-5058 or Anne 906-398-7256 (gnc)

WCAN (Wisconsin Community Ad Network) and/or the member publications review ads to the best of their ability. Unfortunately, many unscrupulous people are ready to take your money! PLEASE BE CAREFUL ANSWERING ANY AD THAT SOUNDS TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE! For more information, or to file a complaint regarding an ad, please contact The Department of Trade, Agriculture & Consumer Protection 1-800-422-7128 (wcan)

*Adoption

PREGNANT? CONSIDERING ADOPTION? Call us first. Living expenses, housing, medical, and continued support afterwards. Choose adoptive family of your choice. Call 24/7. 855-402-8182 (WCAN)

*Personal Ads

MEET SINGLES RIGHT NOW! No paid operators, just real people like you. Browse greetings, exchange messages and connect live. Try it free. Call now: 800-387-3590 (WCAN)

*Rummage Sales Pulaski

MULTI FAMILY RUMMAGE SALE Thurs. & Fri. Sat. June 22, 23 8:00-5:00. Name brand clothes, 50ў ea. Infant to adult. “NEW LOCATION” for sale this year. Huge amount of clothes & shoes. Household items, Home dйcor, 2 coffee tables, Twin bunk beds, Maple Syrup, Dog Bandanas, Crafts, Toys, 3 scooters, W3804 WILLOW LANE, Pulaski. 9 miles north of Black creek on Hwy 47 to Hwy 156, right 1 mile to Old Hwy 47, turn left 1 mile to Willow Lane.

*Antiques & Collectibles

FLEA MARKET*SUNDAYS 7am-4pm *SHAWANO FAIRGROUNDS 715-526-9769 zurkopromotions.com

CLASSIFIED AD DEADLINE — THURSDAYS AT 4:00 P.M. 920-833-0420

*Computers & Electronics

EXEDE SATELLITE INTERNET Affordable, High speed broadband satellite internet anywhere in the U.S. Order now and save $100. Plans start at $39.99/month. Call 1-800-530-9369 (WCAN)

FAST INTERNET! HughesNet Satellite Internet. High-Speed. Avail. Anywhere. Speeds to 15 mbps. Starting at $59.99/mo. Call for Limited Time Price. 1-800-963-7938 (WCAN)

*Satellite & Antennas

SPECTRUM TRIPLE PLAY! TV, Internet & Voice for $29.99 ea. 60 MB per second speed, No contract or commitment. We buy your existing contract up to $500! 1-800-598-2294 (WCAN)

DISH Network – TV for Less, Not Less TV! FREE DVR. FREE Install (up to 6 rooms) $49.99/mo. Plus Hi-Speed Internet – $14.95/mo (where available) 1-844-897-8523 (WCAN)

Cut the Cable! CALL DIRECTV. Bundle & Save! Over 145 Channels PLUS Genie HD-DVR. $50/month for 2 years (with AT&T Wireless.) Call for Other Great Offers! 1-800-918-1046 (WCAN)

SAVE ON INTERNET AND TV BUNDLES! Order the best exclusive cable and satellite deals in your area! If eligible, get up to $300 in Visa Gift Cards. CALL NOW! 1-800-519-2148 (wcan)

*Health Wellness & Fitness

OXYGEN – Anytime. Anywhere. No tanks to refill. No deliveries. The All-New Inogen One G4 is only 2.8 pounds! FAA approved! FREE info kit: 844-558-7482

A PLACE FOR MOM. The nation’s largest senior living referral service. Contact our trusted, local experts today! Our service is FREE/no obligation. CALL 1-800-930-3021 (wcan)

LIFE ALERT 24/7. One press of a button sends help FAST! Medical, Fire, Burglar. Even if you can’t reach a phone! FREE Brochure. CALL 800-931-2177 (wcan)

VIAGRA 100MG and CIALIS 20mg! 50 Pills $99.00 FREE Shipping! 100% guaranteed. CALL NOW! 1-866-312-6061 Hablamos Espanol (CADNET)

FREE VIAGRA PILLS 48 PILLS + 4 FREE! VIAGRA 100MG/ CIALIS 20mg Free Pills! No hassle, Discreet Shipping. Save Now. Call Today 1-888-410-0514

VIAGRA and CIALIS USERS! Cut your drug costs! SAVE $$! 50 Pills for $99.00 FREE Shipping! 100% Guaranteed and Discreet. CALL NOW: 800-916-8059 (WCAN)

LUNG CANCER? And 60 years old? If so, You and Your Family May Be Entitled to a SIGNIFICANT CASH AWARD. Call 800-724-9678 To Learn More. No Risk. No Money Out of Pocket. (wcan)

VIAGRA & CIALIS! 60 pills for $99. 100 pills for $150 FREE shipping. NO prescriptions needed. Money back guaranteed! 1-877-743-5419

Stop OVERPAYING for your prescriptions! SAVE! Call our licensed Canadian and International pharmacy, compare prices and get $25.00 OFF your first prescription. CALL 1-844-236-2084 Promo Code CDC201625 (WCAN)

DENTAL INSURANCE. Call Physicians Mutual Insurance company for details. NOT just a discount plan, REAL coverage for 350 procedures. 855-807-9516 or http:// dental50plus.com/wicommunity Ad# 6118 (WCAN)

CHRONIC PAIN? Call Us to See if Your Private Insurer Covers a TENS Unit. Why Not Relieve Your Pain at Home? Comfort. Convenience. Complete Medical Solutions. Call 1-855-977-9677 (WCAN)

VIAGRA 100MG and CIALIS 20mg! 50 Pills + 10 FREE. SPECIAL $99.00 100% guaranteed. FREE Shipping! 24/7 CALL: 1-888-223-8818 Hablamos Espanol.

FREE MEDICARE SUPPLEMENT QUOTES! Top providers. Excellent coverage. Call for a no obligation quote to see how much you can save. Toll free: 855-899-9821

Got Knee Pain? Back Pain? Shoulder Pain? Get a pain-relieving brace at little or NO cost to you. Medicare Patients Call Health Hotline Now! 1- 844-502-1809 (CADNET)

*Lawn & Garden Supplies

CLASSIFIED AD DEADLINE — THURSDAYS AT 4:00 P.M. 920-833-0420

*Hunting & Fishing Equipment

GUN & KNIFE SHOW: Labor Day Weekend, Fri., Sat., & Sun., Sept. 1st, 2nd & 3rd. Held at the U.P. State Fairgrounds in Escanaba, MI. In conjunction with the U.P. Steam & Gas Engine Show. Sponsored by the Marble Plus Knife Club and Ducks Unlimited. Vendor tables available. For information call 906-789-5474. (gnc)

“GO FISH – CANADA” KINGFISHER RESORT! Cottage-Boat-Motor-Gas. $78 per person/day. Call for SPECIALS! 800-452-8824 www.kingfisherlodge.com (WCAN)

*Sporting Goods

Bob’s Bear Bait. Expanded locations. Largest inventory ever. Appleton, Mosinee, Phelps, WI. And Ispheming, MI. Trail mix, cookies, granola, sweet toppings, many more. Even chocolate free items. Bobsbearbait.com for additional information. 920.419.1238. (gnc)

*Misc. Merchandise

FOR PARTS ONLY – 2002 Chrysler Town & Country Van & 2005 Dodge Caravan – Wheels, wheel covers, Tires, Doors, Handles, Seats, Tail Gates, Rear Bumpers, Monroe Trailer Hitch, top Racks, Mirrors. Also, Tools, Gardening & Yard equipment, Maytag Washer & Dryer, Dining room Chairs, Chairs, 2 Schwinn bikes & other bikes. Call 920-869-2678.

Comcast Hi-Speed Internet -$39.99/mo (for 12 mos.) No term agreement. Fast Downloads! PLUS Ask About Our Triple Play (TV-Voice-Internet) for $89.99/mo (lock in 2 years!) CALL 1-844-714-4451 (CADNET)

DO YOU HAVE ITEMS TO SELL? …. GET RESULTS! Affordable advertising that fits your budget! Reach OVER 300,000 homes! Place your ad in MANY weekly Wisconsin Shoppers & Buyers’ Guide papers for as low as $36.00 Call today! Publishers Development Service, Inc. (PDS, Inc.) 1-800-236-0737 www.pdsadnet.com

Social Security Disability? Up to $2,671/mo. (Based on paid-in amount.) FREE evaluation! Call Bill Gordon & Associates. 1-855-498-6323. Mail: 2420 N St NW, Washington DC. Office: Broward Co. FL., member TX/NM Bar. (CADNET)

Social Security Disability? Up to $2,671/mo. (Based on paid-in amount.) FREE evaluation! Call Bill Gordon & Associates. 1- 855-376-6502. Mail: 2420 N St NW, Washington DC. Office: Broward Co. FL., member TX/NM Bar.

CASH FOR CARS: We Buy Any Condition Vehicle, 2000 and Newer. Nation’s Top Car Buyer! Free Towing From Anywhere! Call Now: 1-800-864-5960

CASH PAID for unexpired, sealed DIABETIC TEST STRIPS! 1 DAY PAYMENT & PREPAID shipping. HIGHEST PRICES! Call 1-888-776-7771. www.Cash4DiabeticSupplies.com

Make a Connection. Real People, Flirty Chat. Meet singles right now! Call LiveLinks. Try it FREE. Call NOW: 1-888-909-9905 18+. (CADNET)

For Sale: Wood Boiler, Insulated Pipe, Baseboard, ѕ” Copper Shut-offs, Pumps, 1953 Mercury, 1966 Gran Prix Two-door Hard Top. Call 715-274-7361 (gnc)

HERO MILES – to find out more about how you can help our service members, veterans and their families in their time of need, visit the Fisher House website at www.fisherhouse.org

Cut the Cable! CALL DIRECTV. Bundle & Save! Over 145 Channels PLUS Genie HD-DVR. $50/month for 2 Years (with AT&T Wireless.) Call for Other Great Offers! 1- 855-781-1565 (CADNET)

3’-12’ Evergreen & Shade Trees. Pick Up or Delivery! Planting available! DETLOR TREE FARMS 715-335-4444 (WCAN)

Make a Connection. Real People, Flirty Chat. Meet singles right now! Call LiveLinks. Try it FREE. Call NOW: Call 1-877-737-9447 18+

Lung Cancer? And Age 60+? You And Your Family May Be Entitled To Significant Cash Award. Call 866-428-1639 for Information. No Risk. No Money Out Of Pocket. (CADNET)

A PLACE FOR MOM. The nation’s largest senior living referral service. Contact our trusted, local experts today! Our service is FREE/no obligation. CALL 1-800-217-3942

Dish Network-Satellite Television Services. Now Over 190 channels for ONLY $49.99/mo! HBO-FREE for one year, FREE Installation, FREE Streaming, FREE HD. Add Internet for $14.95 a month. 1-800-718-1593

SAVE THOUSANDS ON SURPRISE COSTLY HOME REPAIRS!! With Nations Home Warranty we pay 100% of covered Home repairs! CALL FOR A FREE QUOTE TODAY!! 877-279-3904

HAVE 10K IN DEBT? National Debt Relief is rated A-Plus with the BBB. You could be debt free in 24-48 months. Call 1-877-229-7927 NOW for a free debt evaluation. (WCAN)

HughesNet: Gen4 satellite internet is ultra fast and secure. Plans as low as $39.99 in select areas. Call 1-855-440-4911 now to get a $50 Gift Card! (CADNET)

GREAT Offer from T Mobile. Unlimited Data! Two Lines for ONLY $100/month (w/autopay.) No Cost HD Video Feature. No Cost Upgrade for HiSpeed Mobile Hotspot. CALL 877-830-3674 (WCAN)

Spectrum Triple Play TV, Internet & Voice for $29.99 ea. 60 MB per second speed No contract or commitment. We buy your existing contract up to $500! 1-855-652-9304 (CADNET)

FOOD SERVICE EQUIPMENT Commercial/ Industrial/ Restaurant Walk-in/ Reach-in Coolers & Freezers Vulcan Fryers/ Range/ Griddles/ Sinks Blodgett Pizza Oven/Back Bar Coolers Ice Machines, Tables, Microwave All items priced to sell New & Used Design, Sales, Install, Service Refrigeration Services of Green Bay, Inc. 1-800-236-2777 – 1-920-337-0700 www.rsgbinc.com, E-bay store (gnc)

A PLACE FOR MOM. The nation’s largest senior living referral service. Contact our trusted, local experts today! Our service is FREE/no obligation. CALL 1-844-722-7993 (CADNET)

OXYGEN – Anytime. Anywhere. No tanks to refill. No deliveries. Only 4.8 pounds and FAA approved for air travel! May be covered by Medicare. Call for FREE info kit: 888-959-8407 (WCAN)

SOCIAL SECURITY DISABILITY? Up to $2,671/mo. (Based on paid-in amount.) FREE evaluation! Call Bill Gordon & Associates 1-800-960-0307. Mail: 2420 N St NW, Washington, DC. Office: Broward Col FL, member TX/NM Bar. (WCAN)

Valentine’s Getaway! 4-Day Bahamas Cruise on Carnival Liberty Sailing 2/11/18 from Port Canaveral. Inside $363.55pp Balcony $483.55pp, including taxes & port fees. $150pp Deposit by 7/10/17 to secure a $50 Cabin Credit!! Call NCP Travel 877-270-7260.

*Misc. Wanted to Buy

ADVERTISE to 10 Million Homes across the USA! Place your ad in over 140 community newspapers, with circulation totaling over 10 million homes. Contact Independent Free Papers of America IFPA at danielleburnett-ifpa@live.com or visit our website cadnetads.com for more information (CADNET)

Wants to purchase minerals and other oil and gas interests. Send details to P.O. Box 13557 Denver, Co. 80201 (CADNET)

CASH PAID– up to $25/Box for unexpired, sealed DIABETIC TEST STRIPS. 1-DAYPAYMENT.1-800-371-1136 (CADNET)

WANTED: Now purchasing 1990 & newer Single or Double Wide Mobile Homes. Contact Dennis or Phil at PHIL & LEE’S HOMES, 906-786-3000 or 800-332-6884 (gnc)

Reader Advisory: The National Trade Association we belong to has purchased the above classifieds. Determining the value of their service or product is advised by this publication. In order to avoid misunderstandings, some advertisers do not offer employment but rather supply the readers with manuals, directories and other materials designed to help their clients establish mail order selling and other businesses at home. Under NO circumstance should you send any money in advance or give the client your checking, license ID, or credit card numbers. Also beware of ads that claim to guarantee loans regardless of credit and note that if a credit repair company does business only over the phone it is illegal to request any money before delivering its service. All funds are based in US dollars. Toll free numbers may or may not reach Canada. (CADNET)

LOOKING FOR OLD DAIRY BARNS, log structures & reclaimed lumber. Call 715-613-0842

Local collector wants to buy your working or broken pinball and arcade machines. Price depends on game and condition. Call Erik (920) 621-9631 (gnc)

Cash for unexpired DIABETIC TEST STRIPS! Free Shipping, Best Prices & 24 hr payment! Call 1-855-440-4001 www.TestStripSearch.com. Habla Espanol.

*Dogs

CLASSIFIED AD DEADLINE — THURSDAYS AT 4:00 P.M. 920-833-0420

AKC COCKER SPANIEL PUPS & Minis Visa/pymts 920-563-3410 pennylanecockerspaniel.com Lic#268588-DS Also-Peacocks (WCAN)

BOSTON TERRIER PUG CROSS PUPPIES Brindle/ Very cute, Ready Now! $175 715-267-7868

STANDARD POODLE PUPS Shots, Wormed/ Dews removed. Blonde/Golden $800 715-223-6970

GERMAN SHEPHERD PUPS AKC OFA. Excel. Temp. Import Stock. Guaranteed. 715-537-5413 www.jerland.com #268001-DS (WCAN)

Golden Doodle Pups: English Cream, $700; 1 Medium red male, 10 months, $800; 2 Mini red girls, 1 Mini boy; 1 Golden Retriever, $800. Vaccinated, wormed & written guarantee. Ph. 906-869-1114. (gnc)

Absolutely BeautifulTeddy Bears Puppies for sale. Ready Now. 906-246-3729 or marthas.shihtzus@gmail.com (gnc)

AKC lab pups, 5 black males available. Sire:HRCHRicMar’s Thunder Buster, Dam Middlebranchlabs Peshtigo Riverriser. OFA’s Good. Solid proven hunting lines, many titles in pedigree. Health guarantee. 715-902-1363, call for pics and pedigrees. $700. (gnc)

*Work at Home

Make $1,000 Weekly! Paid in Advance! Mailing Brochures at Home. Easy Pleasant work. Begin Immediately. Age Unimportant. Www.WeeklyMoneyBiz.com $$$$$! $1,000’S Weekly! Processing Mail! Send SASE: LISTS/CAD, Springhouse, PA 19477-0396 CADNET

PAID IN ADVANCE! Make $1000 Weekly Mailing Brochures From Home! NO Experience Required. Helping home workers since 2001! Genuine Opportunity. Start Immediately! Www.MailingPros.Net

*General Employment

KNT FABRICATION welding and fabrication business in Suring is currently accepting applications for full or part time employment. We offer competitive wages and a benefit package along with many opportunities for overtime. APPLY in person at 11177 County road A Suring WI 54174. (gnc)

HELP WANTED TO RUN SCREENING PLANT Part-time with MSHA training. Crandon, WI 715-493-6121 (WCAN)

*Gen Emp Administrative

Energy Assistance LTE Shawano County is accepting applications for an Energy Assistance LTE within the Human Services Department. Goto www.co.shawano.wi.us to apply. Please call 715-524-4611 if you have questions. Application Deadline is 7-7-2017. EOE GNC

*Gen Emp Professional

DRIVERS – OTR Midwest Regional runs, Home weekends. Insurance, Vacation, 401K. Midwest Express, Inc. 800-236-2621

*Gen Emp Skilled/Technical

Mechanic – Highway Department Shawano County is accepting applications for a Mechanic within the Highway Department. Goto www.co.shawano.wi.us to apply. Please call 715-524-4611 if you have questions. Application Deadline is 7-7-2017. EOE GNC

EXPERIENCED GOLF COURSE MAINTENANCE MECHANIC Knowledge of commercial lawn care equipment maintenance and repair including hydraulic and electrical a must. Irrigation and Reel Sharpening preferred. Apply at Irish Waters Maintenance N4432 County Road C or send resume to LarryDaily34@gmail.com.

*Gen Emp Truck Drivers

Need a CLASS A CDL? We can help! Paid Training! Apply online www.windyhilltrans.com or call 800-227-0020 for more info.

Superior Specialized Carriers-Vulcan, MI

looking for a CDL Class A OTR Company Driver. FB/SD, Conestoga, RGN $1000 sign on bonus after completing 90 probation period without incident and $1000 after 1yr of employment and no safety violations

Cash advance, Up-to-date and clean equipment, 24/7 Dispatch, Fuel Cards, Insurance Be at least 23 yrs of age, Valid CDL, 2yrs of Experience (preferably flatbed)

Clean record Drug test required Contact Wendy 906-563-5126 or email: wendy@superiorspecializedcarriers.com (gnc)

OTR & REGIONAL DRIVERS NEEDED .50 Base Pay & FLATBED DRIVERS .53 Base Pay PLUS Mileage & Safety Bonus. PC Miler Practical Miles, Home Weekly, No Forced Dispatch, No Hazmat. 401K. Kohel Interstate Transport Corp 1425 E. Ramsdell St., Marion, WI 54950. For more Info Call: Steve at 800-290-4440 Ext 9 Owner/ Operators Call Darrell @ 877-857-9636

OTR TRUCK DRIVERS FT/PT Competitive wages & full benefits. Mileage, Drop pay, Paid weekly. Home weekends, NO east/west coast, 28 central states. Van & Hopper Division. Agriculture experience a plus. Fox Valley company since 1958 Call Frank 920-788-6242 or 920-858-0238. Van Groll Trucking, Kaukauna

CHECK US OUT! SAVE MONEY! Affordable advertising in MANY papers! WISCONSIN COMMUNITY PAPERS (WCP) and the WISCONSIN CLASSIFIED AD NETWORK (WCAN) Call toll-free 1-800-727-8745 or visit our website: www.wisad.com (wcan)

DRIVERS: SEMI – HOME WEEKENDS for 550 Mi Radius Runs. Mainly WI. Park Truck at Home! Must Have 1 Yr Exp, Good Driving Record. Benefit Pkg Avail. Call 800-544-6798 (WCAN)

*Gen Emp Farm Related

FARM HELP – MILKER NEEDED for 300 cow herd. Time 3:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Milking in a non-parlor barn. Also helping with clean-up after milking. Starting pay $12/hr. Call 920-858-9204 Leave Message.

*Gen Emp Child & Care Service

BABYSITTER NEEDED IN OUR BLACK CREEK HOME for almost 4 yr old. Must like dogs & cats, be energetic, patient, love the outdoors. Be able to pass background check, over 18, valid driver’s license. Call 920-858-0113 after 4 p.m. Hours needed are approx 6-12 hrs/month.. Times will vary including some weekends.

*Schools & Training

DENTAL ASSISTANT Be one in just 10 Saturdays! WeekendDentalAssistant.com Fan us on FACEBOOK! Next class begins 9/09/17. Call 920-730-1112. Appleton. WI Approved (gnc)

AIRLINE MECHANIC TRAINING – Get FAA certification. Approved for military benefits. Financial Aid if qualified. Job placement assistance. Call Aviation Institute of Maintenance 888-686-1704

25 DRIVER TRAINEES NEEDED NOW! Earn $1000 per week! Paid CDL Training! STEVENS TRANSPORT COVERS ALL COSTS! 1-877-209-1309 drive4stevens.com

DENTAL ASSISTANT Be one in just 10 Saturdays! WeekendDentalAssistant.com Fan us on FACEBOOK! Next class begins 9/09/17. Call 920-730-1112. Appleton. WI Approved WCAN

AIRLINE MECHANIC TRAINING – Get FAA Technician certification. Approved for military benefits. Financial Aid if qualified. Job placement assistance. Call Aviation Institute of Maintenance 866-453-6204 CADNET

INDEPENDENCE UNIVERSITY. Offering Associate’s, Bachelor’s & Master’s Degree Programs. Study online around your schedule! Healthcare, Business, Technology, Graphic Arts & more! Financial Aid for those that qualify! Call 877-253-8079 for info. Accredited member, ACCSC (WCAN)

*Home Building Supplies

LUMBER SALE: Curly Birdseye Maple 8/4, Walnut, Tamarack, Cherry, Pine, Cedar lots more Paneling 715-762-3737

METAL ROOFING CHEAP – CHEAP – CHEAP $1.80 lin.ft.906-428-3600 Armor Steel Center. 12 Robert Hupy Drive, Gladstone, MI 49837 M-F, 8am-5pm & Sat, 8-Noon (gnc)

*Remodel & Renovation

ACORN STAIRLIFTS The AFFORDABLE solution to your stairs! **Limited time – $250 Off Your Stairlift Purchase!** Buy Direct & SAVE. Please call 800-598-6714 for FREE DVD and brochure. (wcan)

SAFE STEP WALK-IN TUB Alert for Seniors. Bathroom falls can be fatal. Approved by Arthritis Foundation. Therapeutic Jets. Less Than 4 Inch Step-In. Wide Door. Anti-Slip Floors. American Made. Installation Included. Call 800-940-3411 for $750 Off. (wcan)

ALL THINGS BASEMENTY! Basement Systems Inc. Call us for all of your basement needs! Waterproofing, Finishing, Structural Repairs, Humidity and Mold Control. FREE ESTIMATES! Call 800-991-1602 (wcan)

*Financial Services

Invest In Secured Loan Notes. Investments Secured By Collateral From Borrowers. Investments Starting from $500.00. up to $1,000.000.00. Call Now! (855) 264-7665. 24 Hours CADNET

*Auctions

AUCTION: Sat June 24 – 9:00am R14123 Luetschwager Dr, Ringle, WI www.1-bid-2.com. Wilichowski Auction & Realty 715-281-3171

ONLINE AUCTION FEATURES Beer Advertising Mirrors & Lights, Mid-Century Modern Lamps & Furniture, Pottery, Mark Coomer Serigraphs & More! Bidding Closes On Tuesday 6/20/17! WWW.SUPERIORBID.NET 877-864-2942. (gnc)

RANCH ONLINE AUCTION FEATURES ’85 Chevy C10, ’88 Lakeland Boat, Ariens Lawn Tractor, Snowblowers,Furniture, Tools & More! Bidding Closes On Tuesday 6/27/17! WWW.SUPERIORBID.NET 877-864-2942. (gnc)

Estate Sale of Susan Cross – June 24th 432 Congress St., Oconto, WI. 10 a.m. So many antiques, furniture, wood cook stove, crocks, guns, tools, sporting goods. Outstanding large home to sell at auction. Sunday June 25th at Yoap’s Auction Gallery in Stiles Jct. 11 a.m. Selling the balance of the estate. Furniture, antiques, glassware, vintage clothing, old hat collection, cup collection. Yoap & Yoap Auction Real Estate RWAC480. 920.604.1704. (gnc)

*Manufactured Homes

STOCK MODEL CLOSEOUTS Kensington, 1173 sq ft, 3 bd 2ba Slab set home. $49,995; Truman 1512 sq ft 3 bd 2ba Modular $79,240; Jackson 1512 sq ft 3 bd 2ba Modular $82,100 PerretHomesInc.com 1100 Velp Ave Green Bay 866-433-1442

USED MOBILES WANTED! Any size 1990 or newer, Single or Double wide. Fair prices! Fast closings! Call today 715-758-7500 North Country Homes 110 Brooke Ct. Bonduel WI 54107

*Real Estate for Rent

1 BED UNIT LIMITED TIME SPECIAL $199.99 Security Deposit. New Applicants only! Get up to $1301. 00 off at move in! Unit starting at $600. Includes heat & a garage space. Colonial Court Apts. 920-822-3456 (gnc)

FAIRFAX APARTMENTS. 512 Bronson Rd., Seymour 1 & 2 BR apts. Patio Doors Heat & Water Inc. Laundry Facilities All Appliances, A/C Starting at $495 – $525 per month. Sorry no pets. EHO Call 920-252-2318 www.gabertandruschapts.com

FAIRFAX APARTMENTS 522-552 Bronson Rd., Seymour 2 BR apts *Private Entry *A/C * Laundry Facilities All Appliances Special Pricing Lowers $415 (plus utilities) Sorry, no pets EHO Call 920-252-2318 www.gabertandruschapts.com

2 BD 2 BATH LIMITED TIME SPECIAL $199.99 Security Deposit. New Applicants only! Garage space included. Get up to $1401.00 OFF at move in! Unit starting at $700. Heat paid! Colonial Court Apts. 920-822-3456. (gnc)

PULASKI APARTMENTS 720 Karcz Drive. 1 bedroom apt. $525; 2 bedroom apt. $625. Heat, Water, Garage included. No pets. Call 920-405-9500.

*Commercial Property

FOR RENT: 1,100 sq. ft. RETAIL SPACE. $600 per month plus security deposit, Includes water, heat, electricity. Located on Main Street in Nichols. Call 920-850-9071 for details.

*Lots & Acreage

122 wooded acres of hunting and recreation land, 6 miles north of Menominee, MI. Power in, Great hunting, 1 mile from golf course and bay. $169,000. Call 1-906-864-0158 (gnc)

*Farm Equipment

Ford 600 Tractor, $2,895, obo; Ferguson 30, lot of new parts, $1,795 obo; Ferguson 35, w/loader $1,995 obo; Case 311 good tires $1,695; 3 pt, 4 ft. brush hog $295 obo. Call 1-906-280-3079 (gnc)

FARMI Logging Winch’s, Valby PTO Chippers, Skidsteer woodsplitters, Log Loader, Trailers, Grapple Rotators, rototillers 866-638-7885 threeriversforestry.com (WCAN)

Mustang 2074 Skid Steer Loader, 75 hp, 1850 hours, runs good $12,500. We have Goosenecks in stock. D & K Tractors, www.dandktractors.com 906-387-5180 1tpgnc6/19

*Hay/Straw for Sale

STANDING 1ST CROP HAY Grass/Alfalfa mix. 7 miles north of Seymour. Call 920-676-5588.

*ATV

For Sale: 2004 UTV Club Car, Model XRT 1500. 763 hours, 4×4, dump box, gas engine (Honda), $3,500.00 Phone: 715-373-0404 (gnc)

North Motorsports Honda-CanAm-SkiDoo-SeaDoo: ATV’s, UTV’s, Motorcycles, Snowmobiles and Watercraft. Areas #1 volume dealer. Over 500 in stock. We Want Your Business. Call our Discount Hotline 1-866-863-6203. Visit us online at www.northhonda.com We Buy Used! 99 P6-19, 21

ATV & SIDE-BY-SIDE HEADQUARTERS. Huge blowout pricing. Units starting @$899 + FSD over 100 Honda/CF Moto @ Liquidation 866-955-2628 (www.americanmarina.com) GNC

*Campers & Motorhomes

Rent a pop-up camper. $250 per week. Weeks are selling out fast. Serving Northeast Wisconsin. Call today – 920-826-6118. (gnc)

*Motorcycles

2000 Honda Goldwing 1500 Must sell, 25th Anniversary Edition, 77K, very good condition, two tone red,$4500 obo, call or text 906-362-4224 (gnc)

WANTED OLD JAPANESE MOTORCYCLES KAWASAKI Z1-900 (1972-75), KZ900, KZ1000 (1976-1982), Z1R, KZ 1000MK2 (1979,80), W1-650, H1-500 (1969-72), H2-750 (1972-1975), S1-250, S2-350, S3-400, KH250, KH400, SUZUKI-GS400, GT380, HONDA-CB750K (1969-1976), CBX1000 (1979,80) CASH!! 1-800-772-1142 1-310-721-0726 usa@classicrunners.com

TOP CASH PAID! FOR OLD MOTORCYCLES! 1900-1979. DEAD OR ALIVE! 920-371-0494 (wcan)

*Watercraft

BEST PRICE & SELECTION-100’s of new & used boats & pontoons. Summer fun is near! Save huge @ American Marine & Motorsports www.americanmarina.com 866-955-2628 GNC

BOATS FOR SALE Glastron 14 ft. Boat, Motor & Trailer. Johnson Superhorse 33. $250 OBO Aqua Swan 15.5 ft. boat w/controls. Milco tank & boat $150 OBO Call 920-464-0309 or 920-833-6048 leave message.

BEST PRICE & SELECTION 100’S OF NEW & USED BOATS & PONTOONS. SUMMER FUN IS NEAR! SAVE HUGE! @ AMERICAN MARINE & MOTORSPORTS www.americanmarina.com 866-955-2628 (WCAN)

ON SALE NOW! 14-26’ PONTOON TRAILERS 1-800-HOT-BOAT ribmountainmarine.com

WE BUY-BOATS/ RVS/ PONTOONS/ SLED/ ATVs & MOTORCYCLES! “CASH PAID” NOW. AMERICAN MARINE & MOTORSPORTS SUPER CENTER. SHAWANO 866-955-2628 www.americanmarina.com (wcan)

14ft. Hobbie Cat Catamaran sail boat with trailer. Stored inside. Excellent condition. Great for the summer on the lake. Must sell. Call after 5:30 p.m. 920-829-5141. (gnc)

*Misc. Recreational

WE BUY-BOATS/ RV/ PONTOONS/ SLED/ ATVs & MOTORCYCLES! “CASH PAID” NOW. AMERICAN MARINE & MOTORSPORTS SUPER CENTER, SHAWANO 866-955-2628 www.americanmarine.com GNC

*Passenger Cars

1998 BUICK REGAL V6 3.8 engine. Needs engine. Asking $2,500 Call 920-833-1661

Thinking of buying a new or used car? Call to get current promotional pricing and local dealer incentives for free. No hassle. No obligation. Call: 855-390-3747

Koehne Auto Credit Car or Truck Guaranteed Credit Approval NO Down Payment! Oconto 920¬834-4343 Green Bay 920¬857¬9494 APPLY TODAY: www.koehnecredit.com DRIVE TODAY! (gnc)

Place your ad with the Great Northern Connection and reach over 375 000 homes in Northeast WI and Upper Michigan Easy, fast with great results. Go to www.greatnorthernconn.com and place your ad. We accept VISA and MasterCard. Local company helping local people with their advertising needs. 920-829-5145 or call ADVERTISER COMMUNITY NEWS @ 920-833-0420. GNC

PLEASE DONATE YOUR CAR, BOAT, or MOTORCYCLE to Rawhide Ranch. Help change the life of a trouble youth, making an impact in your local Wisconsin community! 888-653-2729 (WCAN)

GOT AN OLDER CAR, boat or RV? Do the humane thing. Donate it to the HUMANE SOCIETY. Call 800-990-7816. (wcan)

*Parts & Accessories

DONATE YOUR CAR, TRUCK, OR BOAT, to HERITAGE FOR THE BLIND. Free 3-Day Vacation. Tax Deductible. Free Towing. All paperwork taken care of! 800-856-5491 (wcan)

“CAR & TRUCK RUST REPAIR PANELS, GAS TANKS, ACCESSORIES. NEXT DAY DELIVERY IN WISCONSIN AND U.P. CALL 800-558-7750 FOR FREE CATALOG. WWW.COOLTRUCKPARTS.COM.” GNC

*Repair & Service

AUTOMOTIVE ENGINE WORK of all types. Classic, performance, antique, collector. Re-building/ machining parts. Come-in now to be ready for spring. Auto Haus Engine Builders, Shawano. 715-524-4631, toll free 1-888-877-3401. GNC

*Heavy Trucks

1992 FORD 7000 22 ft. Dump Box. Well Maintained. Call 920-833-7723 or 920-621-1300.

*Trailers

JS Enterprise Trailer Sales: Single axle trailers, Non-tilt, Gated and a Few tilt , 3,500 lb. cap., 5×8’, $975; 6×10’ Gated $1,350; 6×12’ Gated $1,450. More available. Credit cards accepted. Prices subject to change without notice. N8151 Bushman Rd., 12 miles west of Crivitz off W. Ph. 715-854-2286 www.jstrailers.com (gnc)

JS Enterprise Trailer Sales: Continental Cargo and Dump & Go Dealer, Enclosed. Available by order, Some dumps in stock. Credit cards accepted. N8151 Bushman Rd., 12 miles west of Crivitz off W. Ph. 715-854-2286 www.jstrailers.com (gnc)

TRAILERS @ LIQUIDATION PRICING For boat/ ATV/ sled or pontoons. 2 or 4 place/ open or enclosed. American Marine, Shawano-> 866-955-2628 (www.americanmarina.com) GNC

JS Enterprise Trailer Sales: Tandem axle brakes, 7,000 lb. cap., 12’ $1,975; 14’ $2,100; Carhaulers 16+2, $2,400. Others sizes available. Credit cards accepted. Prices subject to change without notice. N8151 Bushman Rd., 12 miles west of Crivitz off W. Ph. 715-854-2286 www.jstrailers.com (gnc)

TRAILERS @ LIQUIDATION PRICING. FOR BOAT, ATV, SLED OR PONTOONS. 2 OR 4 PLACE/OPEN OR ENCLOSED. AMERICAN MARINE, SHAWANO. 866-955-2628 www.americanmarina.com (wcan)

*Wanted Transportation

CARS/TRUCKS WANTED!!! All Makes/ Models 2000-2016! Any Condition. Running or Not. Top $$$ Paid! Free Towing! We’re Nationwide! Call Now: 1-888-985-1806 CADNET

CARS/TRUCKS WANTED!!! All Make/Models 2000 – 2015 Any Condition. Running or Not. Competitive Offer! Free Towing! We’re Nationwide! Call Now: 1-888-416-2330.