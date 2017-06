Community Events

Tuesday, June 20

●PACE, 9-11 a.m., Rock Ledge Primary Ctr.

Wednesday, June 21

●Freedom School Board, 7 p.m., School Board Room

●Senior Citizens Meeting, 12:30 p.m., Senior Center

●PACE, 9-11 a.m., Black Creek Elementary

●PACE, 6-7:30 p.m., Black Creek Elementary

Thursday, June 22

●Friends of the Muehl Public Library, 6:30 p.m., MPL

●Farmers Market on Military, Green Bay, 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

●PACE, 9-11 a.m., Rock Ledge Primary Ctr.

●Seymour Community Museum, 1-4 p.m., Depot Street

Saturday, June 24

●Seymour Community Museum, 1-4 p.m., Depot Street

Monday, June 26

●PACE, 9-11 a.m., Black Creek Elementary

●PACE, 6-7:30 p.m., Rock Ledge Primary Ctr.

p.m., Municipal Building

●Seymour Historical Society, 6:30 p.m., Museum

●Seymour City Council, 7 p.m., Municipal Building