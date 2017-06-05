From the Mayor’s Desk

Hi… I will address the County Meal Site first. If and when the state and federal government put an okay to the meal site being moved to city hall that will happen, and I think they are looking at approximately two weeks. The county will be putting notices out so everyone can see when the move will be. I have also talked to the county and they are not cutting back on the numbers on the meal routes. If those numbers climb they will be putting more on.

I have been trying to keep you updated on this but this really is an issue for your County Board Supervisor Dan Melchert. This is a county and federally run program and if they wish to move, I have no say so in that. My position was to make sure we did not lose the program in Seymour so when they contacted me about using City Hall, I took it to the committee and Council, who also felt we did not want to lose that program and City Hall had ample room for the County meal site. Between the city and the county we can provide everything they need for home delivered meals and the meal site. The city does not do all that much for the elderly so this is something we are able to do with little expense. The senior citizens will now be able to do a lot more activities and such with the money this will save them. Just a reminder that anyone over 60 can attend the meal site and they only ask a $3 donation or whatever you are able to give if anything.

Talked to Mike Pepin this morning for an update on projects the city is working on. We are waiting for the new water meters to come and then they will be installed. I am not sure when that will be but shortly.

The city crew will finish up on the entrance to the basement of the Scout Building and then we will be done. The siding is contracted out and hopefully that will be done in about two weeks. In August, we will be starting on Foote Street which will be a big project. The homeowners on the street will be affected, but we will notify them of what is going to happen prior to the project. A portion of Main Street will also be closed by the State in August to put in the box culvert. The building next to Sissy’s will be coming down prior to that. We will try and make the detour as simple as possible but let’s face it any Seymour resident will know how to get around in the downtown area.

The city crew is about done with the painting on the city garage on Elizabeth Street, a little bit of trim work has to be done yet. As you go through the city you will see lawns that are not being mowed. Most of them are places that have been taken over by banks. The city crew will be going out and mowing them tonight. Believe me the price they are going to be billed won’t be cheap.

Memorial Day was a great success! It was wonderful to see so many people out and attending both the memorial service and the rededication of American Legion Post 106 to Krause-Kraft-Mueller American Legion Post 106. My appreciation and congratulations to those families and to all those who made this possible.

Mayor Judy Schuette