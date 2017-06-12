Kobussen to transport students

The Seymour Community School District Board of Education had to deal with an issue that is usually a formality.

Since the 1940s the district has worked with Huettl Bus, Inc. for transportation services for their students. However, in March the district was informed that Huettl will no longer be serving the transporation needs.

Kobussen Buses, Ltd., a leader in school bus and motorcoach services based in Kaukauna, announced they have signed a contract with the district for those transportation services.

“The Board of Education is very pleased with its long standing relationship with Huettl Bus, Inc. and hopes to establish a similar relationship with Kobussen,” said Pete Ross, superintendent of SCSD.

According to Ross, the board approved the least expensive contract which represents a 30 percent increase from their current rate.

“We will miss Huettl Bus, Inc.,” Ross said. “We welcome our new school bus contractor and look forward to a long and productive relationship between the Seymour Community School District and Kobussen.”

In a press statement, Kobussen stated with their contract along with Huettl’s, they will be working together to assure a smooth transition. The combination of these two companies gives both a regional and technological boost.

“Together we’re dedicated to providing the best transportation services to our customers, reduce costs and provide a large network of transportation,” said Joe Kobussen, a member of the family-owned company.

“Huettl Bus, Inc. will not be providing any transporation services,” said Mike Huettl.

Ross said after much dialogue with the bidders, two things were clear. First, in order to attract drivers to drive school bus here in Seymour, Kobussen will have to compensate drivers at a higher rate of pay than our previous contractor.

Second, Kobussen will be better able to reduce overall cost with more efficient scheduling and compressing of routes.

“In the end, routes will be 30 percent higher cost, but the overall increase will be less as routes are compressed,” he said.

The Huettl family will become part of the Kobussen family and will be involved in the business.

“Seventeen strategic locations around the state of Wisconsin, we’re glad to offer great services to our customers,” Kobussen said. “We are very interested in hiring the current Huettl drivers and making them part of the Kobussen family. We are committed to serving and investing in the communities in which we operate.

“This includes investing in new school buses, remodeling the existing terminal and employing community residents.”

Ross said the district is sad to lose a long-time vendor like Huettl Bus, Inc. but like himself, he said Mike Huettl deserves the chance to step back and move into a partial retirement.

