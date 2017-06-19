Legion Post 106 split start

The Seymour Post 106 baseball team started the 2017 season with an impressive 6-1 win over AA State Champion Menasha at Rock Ledge Park on Tuesday night, June 13.

Austin Marcks went 6 1/3 innings on the mound, striking out six to earn the pitching victory.

Seymour pounded out 11 hits, led by Peyton Dorn who went 3-for-3 with one RBI. Justin Krull was 2-for-4 with a double and RBI, while Caleb Derus was 2-for-3 with a double and RBI.

Menasha: 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 – 1 6 2

Seymour:> 0 0 0 4 1 1 x- 6 11 1

WP: Marcks LP: Ben Romnek

Shawano 7

Seymour 1

Seymour traveled to Shawano on Thursday night, June 15, for another West Division matchup. Shawano outhit Post 106 by a 12-to-3 margin enroute to their 7-1 victory.

Leadoff hitter Dylan Sumnicht went 4-for-4 with a double and two RBI, while teammates Alex Hoffman and Cole Nelson each had two hits.

Seymour’s Kendal Lecker went 2-for-4.

Seymour: 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 – 1 3 1

Shawano: 1 1 3 1 1 0 x – 7 12 3

WP: Isaac Buntrock LP: Justin Krull