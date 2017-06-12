Local woodworker is an artist

John Gliniecki from Shiocton is a woodworker.He loves wood and refers to himself as a “termite.”John has been in the wood business for around 35 years and he does beautiful work. Gliniecki said, “I have never found a bad piece of wood, it just depends on what you want to use it for.”His shop is equipped with a bandsaw mill and every species of wood native to Wisconsin and even some that are not.He makes card tables, with beautiful inlaid designs, cedar lined hope chests, cribbage boards, cutting boards, bowls, tables, cupboards, armoires, flooring and any custom order you could think of.Gliniecki sees each piece of wood as a work of art, with unique imperfections that makes each piece beautiful.John is 75 years young, so he may give up the saw mill soon, but will continue to create and build as long as he can.He is truly a master artist of wood.To view or purchase Glinieki products, stop in the Wolf River Chiropractic office and Dr. Jolene will be happy to assist you, and pick up some vitamins too.