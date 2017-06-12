Seymour firefighters install new sign at the station

It is true that fellow firemen stand up for one another.Seymour fire Lieutenant Wayne Gagnow was providing some service through his employer Seymour Dairy Equipment to World Wide Sign Systems in Bonduel, Wis.Gagnow said he was talking with Henry VanDeWerken, sales and marketing with World Wide Sign Systems, about the Seymour fire station sign. After many years, the sign began to look worn.According to Gagnow, VanDeWerken, who lives in Seymour and drives by the old sign every day, wanted to make a new sign happen for the Seymour fire station. He stopped by and took some measurements and handed it off to the artist for some drafts.Robby Woldt, shop foreman of World Wide Sign Systems, also serves as fire chief for Bonduel and also wanted to help make this happen. With Woldt and his crew willing to donate their time and World Wide Sign Systems donating some materials and VanDeWerken donating his own money to make this happen, how could the fire station go wrong!So the Seymour Volunteer Firefighters decided to pay the cost of the sign out of their own pockets and not use taxpayer money. The sign is beautiful and the Seymour fire station would like to thank World Wide Sign Systems, VanDeWerken and Woldt, and their staff