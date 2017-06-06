Thunder loses in sectional opener

Seymour’s run in the WIAA Division 2 boys baseball playoff ends with a 7-3 loss to Mosinee today.

Mosinee, the No. 2 seed, would knock out the No. seed Thunder in the opening round of the sectionals held this morning.

Watch for further updates on this game at www.advertisercommunitynews.com and in the June 12 publication of the Advertiser Community News & Times-Press.