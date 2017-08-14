

The Black Creek 10U Baseball Team ended it’s year taking first place at the Bonduel Tournament the weekend of August 4. Black Creek went undefeated against Marinette, Kaukauna, Oconto and Bonduel in the 5-team round robin. Pictured are, bottom row, left to right: Cayden Staffeldt, Mason Depner, Peter Tomazevic, Gavin Brady, Xavier Salzman (standing), Connor Steffens, Colton Nieland, Brady Poch, Carson Staffeldt, Brandon Poch and Andrew Felty. Back row left to right,: Coaches Tyler, Zach, Mitch and head coach BJ Kolb. – Submitted photo