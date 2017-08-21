

The Seymour Fastpitch 10U Tournament Team completed a successful 2017 season. The girls worked very hard and showed great improvement throughout the season. The team’s season was highlighted by a 2nd place finish in the Shiocton Tourament and a 1st place finish in the Gillett Tournament. Team members include: Back Row (Left to right)-Carlee Krueger, Jade Kruse, Gillian Herrala, Heather Krause, Alayna VanDeHei and Corrine Setliff. Front Row-Abby Holewinski, Cali Havlovitz, Salem Boyd, Maylin Muench, Payton Coopman and Aubrey Hartleben. – Submitted photo