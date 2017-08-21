

The Seymour Fast pitch 12U Tournament Team completed a successful 2017 season. The girls willingness to put the “we” before the “me” to play as an unselfish team brought them amazing success… 4 first place and 1 second place finish in the 5 tournaments they competed in as well as an overall 18-2 record. They outscored their opponents by an incredible 183-34 run margin this season.

Team members include: Standing (Left to right)-Morgan Miller, Brooklynn Nieland, Courtney Bunnell, Maddie Guerts, and Ariel Hartleben. Kneeling-Brooke Krause, Brynn VandenLangenberg, and Cami Arno. Sitting-Ashley Kraning, Sam Nieland, and Marissa Krueger. Laying-Laney Havlovitz – Submitted photo