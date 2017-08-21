

The Seymour Fastpitch 8U tournament softball team completed it’s inaugural season. Filled with 6 and 7 year olds, they finished in the quarterfinals at Ashwaubenon, fourth in Wrightstown and third in Freedom. These same ladies will return to compete again in 8U tournaments. Team members include: front, left to right, Aryah Krahn, Abbie Woldt, Kailie Hartleben, Monique Martinez, Jada Luben and Khloe Hill; middle, – Kylie Ashman, Kelsey Hartleben, Brashlyn Frappier, Addesin Smith, Mercedes Kruse and Faye Laurent; back, Head Coach Jay Martinez, Asst. Coach Jason Krahn and Asst. Coach Brent Hartleben. – Submitted photo