

This Nissan Sentra pulled out in front of an Outagamie County Sheriff’s squad car at the intersection of Beech Street and State 54 in Black Creek on Friday, August 25. According to Gary Shortess, staff sergeant with the Sheriff’s Department, the officer was in pursuit of a vehicle on State 54 that was reportedly driving recklessly and collided with the Nissan that was going south on Beech Street that pulled out in front of the squad car. The driver and three passengers, reported all from Seymour, suffered injuries and were transported either by ambulance or by helicopter to local hospitals. – Photo by Keith Skenandore