94-year-old Seymour woman died in two-vehicle crash on State 54

Black Creek – The 94-year-old Seymour woman who died Friday in a two-vehicle crash on State 54 was Dorothy Noble, according to the Outagamie County Coroner’s Office.

Noble was a passenger in a car that was struct by an Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department squad car driven by Deputy Lynne James. Noble died at the hospital.

Authorities said the driver of the car, a 70-year-old woman from Seymour, did not yield the right of way from a stop sign on Beech Street. The car was struck by James as she was driving on State 54.

The driver of the car and two other passengers, a 76-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman, both of Seymour were injured in the crash.

James sustained minor injuries.