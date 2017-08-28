Chiefs shut out Tomahawk

Shiocton 24

Tomahawk 0

The Shiocton football squad started out their season with a 24-0 home nonconference win over Tomahawk on Friday, August 18.

A scoreless first quarter ended with a rushing and passing touchdown.

“They tried to take away our running game so we took what they gave us with the pass,” said Coach Dino Heinemeyer.

Running back Reis Stingle led the rushing attack with 121 yards. Quarterback Sam Block was 8-for-11 with two passing touchdowns.

Shiocton played typical Chief defense.

“We ran to the ball well and made good tackles,” Heinemeyer said. “Our goal is to shut them out.”