From the Mayor’s Desk

Hi. Not a lot to report out this week. Last week Mike Pepin, Lori Thiel and myself met with representatives from the Seymour School District, Outagamie County and Fox Valley Technical College to go over our two TID districts. I don’t have enough room in my article to explain how this district works if you don’t know but we do hold taxes from each of these taxing jurisdictions to provide growth in these district for the city of Seymour. The TIDs have enabled us to provide growth in our Industrial Park and also businesses like Kwik Trip, Hometown Shopko and the new dental clinic. The taxing jurisdictions have no problem with this as it helps for growth and the only reason we had this meeting is that it is a requirement in obtaining a TID District. I have to say whenever I deal with a business, one of the first things they ask a municipality is do you have a TID District we can locate in.

Last week Wednesday we had a Planning Commission meeting to split off a parcel on Main Street. It was a minor issue and the meeting lasted about five minutes. Wednesday we had a Courts & Public Safety meeting. One of the items on the agenda was creating an ordinance prohibiting sexting in the City of Seymour. Officer Hilgenberg, who is our Liaison Officer, attended this meeting to give the committee information on what is going on in regards to this problem. It is sad to hear how much of this is going on with our young people. It starts already in the grade school and works right on up to the High School. I am sure the school will be working with us on how we can get on top of this problem in our schools and city. Passing a sexting ordinance will be one more tool in our tool box to help our officers deal with this problem. “So-So Sad” our children are a large part of this problem.

There was some discussion on the comp and overtime taken by our officers and how we can keep this to a minimum. The police officers have a union so that will be taken up when we do police negotiations. Chief Buntrock had applied for and received a grant to replace some of our bullet proof vests which needed replacement. The grant will pay for half of the cost. Our chief has been great at writing and receiving grants in several areas of the city and it’s appreciated. Three of the Vievus (body cameras) needed updating and he received permission to do this as the expense was covered in his budget.

A Personnel Meeting followed the Courts & Public Safety meeting to start police negotiations and that is in closed session. The officers and the city have worked well together in the past and hopefully that will continue.

Hope you all had a great time at Hamburger Days.

Mayor Judy Schuette