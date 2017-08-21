From the Mayor’s Desk

Hi..I told you a little while ago that I had handed out sheets to the alderpersons and department heads as to what they wanted to look at and prioritize for the 2018 budget. I am going to list them as I think it is important for you to know what your alderperson are thinking about. This will take most of my column and some are duplicates but I will list them as I received them.

Repair roof on city garage – Police station move to old fire station or possible other use of that space – equipment for street department (replace, update) – clean out creek area by Recknagel Park – better enforcement of yard waste and large pickup items (furniture, etc) address being put out to early – safety concerns about traffic on Mainline & State 54 and CTH C and 54 – repair city garage roof budget for repair in the future – refresh parks, specifically Lake Park – Begin budgeting for replacing waste water plant – attract a real burger restaurant (Johnny Rockets) – find a way to grow down town, incentives – a plan for what needs to be done on City Hall in the years to come – I would like to hear what city employees think needs to be done and what they’re plans are for the future – clean up Lake Park – get a salt spreader for salt truck – improve the down town – DPW, become more efficient and service oriented – DPW maintain current infrastructure to a higher level – DPW/Utilities, longer range planning in regards to taking a more proactive approach – Parks, longer range planning for modernization additions, but need to start projects that young families will use – brush rules are ok, implementation of them is not very customer friendly or cost effective. I think the city should set examples and businesses/residents will follow solid leadership, such as DPW roof should have been addressed 15 years ago – splash pad at Rock Ledge or other parks would be an attraction – since new businesses are so difficult to attract, a renewed effort to assist the businesses currently located here and let them know how much they are appreciated would be a great idea. I hear many business owners in Seymour not speak positively of Seymour, that bothers me. By showing that we care and are here to help, I think that will keep our current businesses investing in Seymour and keep us in consideration during their internal growth discussions. Business friendly will attract more business, the whole development of Seymour Dairy Products and more recently being purchased by a very large corporation, Great Lakes Cheese, is a testament to this approach. Great Lake Cheese would not have agreed to purchase Seymour Dairy Products had we not had the great relationship we do – outsourcing of city services and functions that can be better managed and more cost effective by the private sector examples, street sweeping, major city street infrastructure replacement or updating, debris pickup etc – elimination of chipsealing on city streets – modernization of city infrastructure and building as warranted and feasible strategically addresses over a 10-15 year period of time as permitted/required and in an economically sustainable manner – renewed focus on maintaining city parks and adding new equipment or features as permitted possibly requires park consolidation if needed to better manage the ongoing maintenance and updating need – create a 5 year plan on regular maintenance for city facilities (shops, buildings) – have a financial plan to improve downtown area – have a financial plan in place to improve and maintain parks and recreational areas (work with groups task, softball, etc) – create a business owner association to work with Council.

Mayor Judy Schuette