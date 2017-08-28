From the Mayor’s Desk

Hi. Well I had some interesting comments on last week’s article on what your aldermen were going to be looking at going into budget. Some were good and some not so good but it was out there for you to see.

I did receive one list a little late but I feel it was a good list and so I will print it this week. There is no particular order on the following list; Mainline Drive Extension to Bronson Road and beyond – Industrial Park development and expansion – sidewalk extensions – equipment (end loader, grader & street sweeper) – Municipal Garage roof – Municipal Garage cold storage – Development of 5 acres east of Mainline Drive at Factory Street – Accelerated Street repaving program – regional Detention Pond east of Foote Street at Behrendt Park. I will be going over the final list and referring the items to the proper committees during the budget sessions.

We had no Council or Committee meetings last week but I did have a meeting with two individuals from the County’s ADRC in connection with the nutrition’s site at City Hall. They had taken the participation at the congregate site for two weeks. Week one – Monday 4 – Tuesday 5 – Wednesday 6 – Thursday 2 and Friday 6. Week two – Monday 3 – Tuesday 2- Wednesday 12 (this was the day they had their Senior Meeting) – Thursday 3 and Friday 3.

The County will be posting the daily menu in the newspaper in hopes it will help pick up the attendance, they are also going to be doing a lot of advertising in one way or another throughout the city. You will now be able to enter City Hall through the East service door which goes into the old fire bay; it, also, is adjacent to the parking lot where some of you park. We put in a little ramp there so individuals with any disabilities can easily enter through that door along with everyone else. Once inside you will see a marked sidewalk so you can easily see where you are able to access the elevator. This will make it much safer during the winter months and rainy days.

I know I have hit this subject a lot, but I just don’t want Seymour and the surrounding areas to lose the congregate site. The county has been working really hard to keep this program going so people can enjoy having a well-balanced meal as well as good company instead of eating alone. I hope we can pick those numbers up folks.

Mayor Judy Schuette