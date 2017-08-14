Girl Scout Troop 2313 members, Milheiserand Linskens, Gold Award recipients

Danielle Milheiser and Elizabeth Timmins



Amanda Linskens and Elizabeth Timmins

Danielle Milheiser and Amanda Linskens, members of Girl Scout Troop 2313, are Seymour’s most recent recipients of the Gold Award!

Girl Scouts highest award was created in 1916. At that time it was named the Golden Eaglet of Merit. Over the years the name changed to include Golden Eaglet, Curved Bar, and First Class until 1980 when the Gold Award was introduced. Since 1980 Seymour Girl Scout Gold Award recipients include: Brenda Treml (1981), Susan Albert (1986), Michelle Wyngaard, Donna Cartier, and Cherie Albert (1988), Teri Sutliff (1991), Kathyrn Zibell and Amy Konitzer (1993), Anita Prestidge and Marci Cartier (1997), Jennifer VandeHoy (1998), Rebecca VandenHoy (2002).

For many girls their road to the Gold begins in the primary grades when they join Girls Scouts as a Daisy or Brownie Scout. As girls pass through elementary and middle school they become a Junior and Cadette Scout, and finally a Senior and Ambassador Scout as high school students.

As they move through Scouting, there are many opportunities to explore topics of interest, meet the challenges of outdoor adventures, demonstrate leadership, and participate in community service projects. All of which are part of Scouts learning to make the world a better place. In the quest to make a difference, Girl Scouts complete the Journeys series which teach the girls to identify a problem and carry out a plan to reach a creative solution. The Journeys series along with other requirements prepares and inspires the girls to earn the Bronze, Silver, and Gold Awards. Girl Scouts in grades 4th through 5th can earn the Bronze Award, grades 6th through 8th the Silver Award, and in high school the Gold Award.

Requirements to apply to earn the Gold Award include the completion of two Senior or Ambassador Journeys or the completion of one Journey and have earned the Silver Award. The girl then begins the process of a seven-step Take Action project. The girl must demonstrate leadership in a project in which she investigates an issue, builds a team which includes a project advisor, and creates and presents a plan, take action, and finally, educates and inspire others. The project must have a sustainable impact. Most girls will invest more than 80 hours to complete their project over the span of one to two years. Approximately five percent of eligible Girl Scouts are successful in achieving the Gold Award.

Danielle Milheiser’s project involved making the history of Seymour, Wis., accessible to all. The first step was to inventory and organize the print materials found in the resource section of the Muehl Public Library. Second, the inventory list was made available on the library’s website. Materials within copyright guidelines were then scanned from print to a digital format for web access. This piece became part of Muehl Public Library’s first Memory Project. The sustainability piece of the project included training volunteers and members of the Friends of the Muehl Public Library to continue to add pieces to the online Memory Project. Danielle’s project advisor was Elizabeth Timmins.

Amanda Linsken’s project involved setting up a seed library and educating people on the importance of growing organic and non-GMO processed fruits and vegetables. Workshops were held to help teach and motivate people in the community to grow their own food and encouraged them to buy healthier options when shopping. The sustainability piece of the project included the Seymour Community High School FFA maintaining the project by teaching some of the workshops and counting the seeds properly once the season is over. The Muehl Public Library will supply an area where the seeds can be stored and distributed. As well as providing use of the facility to help educate others on how to grow and harvest these seeds and teach them about the advantage of non-processed fruits and vegetables.

A college professor has also offered to have her students come up with a program to help keep track of the seeds and how well the project is doing after getting a couple years of data. Amanda’s project advisor was Elizabeth Timmins.

The girls will be presented their Gold Award at a Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes Council sponsored ceremony this coming spring.