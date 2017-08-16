High-speed chase ends in Seymour

A high-speed chase that exceeded 100 mph ended at the Seymour High School parking lot after the vehicle was rammed by a squad driven by a Seymour Police officer.The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call on August 15 about Noon of a vehicle driving recklessly in the parking lot of a new construction for Lang’s Landscaping, N7223 STH 47, in the Town of Black Creek. Construction workers contacted the male subject and the male threatened them with a knife. The male, later identified as 34 year old Sergio H. Rios from Waukegan, IL, left in his vehicle southbound on STH 47.Rios stopped at Ron’s Service 101 W. State St. in the Village of Black Creek. Rios started hitting a gas pump with his fist and throwing water around. An employee confronted Rios, and Rios threatened the employee with the knife. Rios again got in his vehicle and left eastbound on STH54 at a high rate of speed. Witness statements indicated Rios was travelling in excess of 100 MPH.Seymour Police Department was advised the vehicle was headed in their direction. A Seymour officer observed the vehicle, a black 2015 Chevy 4 door, as it passed French Road. The Seymour officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but Rios refused to stop. Rios entered the grassy area in front of Seymour High School nearly striking a Seymour officer. The vehicle was driving recklessly in the grassy area and parking lot. Seymour High School was conducting school registration and several students were on school grounds. The school was contacted and placed on temporary lock-down. With Rios driving recklessly in the area of the school and vehicles, the Seymour officer made the decision to stop the vehicle by hitting Rios’vehicle with his squad. Rios’ vehicle was stopped and Rios was taken into custody without incident. No injuries were reported.Rios was transported to a local hospital for a blood draw and then to the Outagamie County Jail. Rios is being held on several charges including Recklessly Endangering Safety, Eluding, Damage to Property, and OWI-1st offense. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department will continue to investigate the incident.Watch for further updates