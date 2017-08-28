Installation of Chief Seats

The “Chief Seats” are getting installed at Shiocton’s football field.

The Materials were donated by Pahlow Masonry and Corcoran Glass. All labor is also volunteer by the Shiocton Gridiron Club so there is no cost to the school.

The seats will have table and chairs and food and drinks will be served during the football game.

The seats will be raffled off during the Gridiron banquet on Wednesday, September 20.

Doug Pahlow said the seats will be ready in about two weeks. Watch the ACN for the finished product.



The construction of the “Chief Seats” has begun. – Photo by Linda Titel