Kasha resigns as business manager; Kempen approved as replacement

John Kasha, business manager, has resigned from his position within the Seymour Community School District.

A search for his replacement was held by the school board, and at a special meeting on August 8, Rock Ledge Intermediate principal Peter Kempen was approved to assume Kasha’s duties.

Now the district has begun a new search for Kempen’s position as principal.

In the meantime, Kasha, whose resignation went into effect on August 1, will be employed through September 4.

Superintendent Laurie Asher they have three weeks where Kasha will be working with Kempen but he still will be supporting that building (Rock Ledge Intermediate School) and that all the needs are met there.

Kasha begins his new role as Chief Financial Officer with the Green Bay area school district. He really liked Seymour but it was a professional opportunity for him.

“Even though I’m new,” said Superintendent Laurie Asher, “we are all very excited for John to move on and have this opportunity in his life.”

Kasha, who submitted his resignation on July 31, served nine years with the Seymour Community School District and Asher said his thinking and ability for long term planning has set the district up to be in a very strong position right now.

“He will be greatly missed,” Asher said. “He made some great advancements to our district and really has done a nice job while he was here.”

A search was done internally and Kempen was interviewed by the Internal Administrative Team on August 7 following a one week search. The following day the board made a motion and approved him to the role of business manager.

Asher said Kempen brings his adminstative experience and has been an administrator in the district nine years.

“He really brings that whole understanding of the district as a whole,” she said, “which I really think is an advantage for the business manager position.

She said Kempen will help her with some of that history that maybe I didn’t have coming in.

It’s really going to be a nice team with him and I both being new in our positions,” said Asher. “I’ll have the fresh eyes but he’ll have the fresh business eyes, but he’ll have some of that history that is going to be really important when we are making those financial decisions.”

She added that his excitement for the students and this community impressed her.

“He really wants to do what’s best for this community and the taxpayers of this community,” Asher said. “He spoke very strongly about our responsibility to taxpayers and this job of business manager he’s going to have to be very cognizant of that.

“That’s the type of person you want in your business position is someone who really is connected to the community. That’s really a strength of his.”

She said the challenge for Kempen will be understanding all the little intracacies of the budget. Kempen has had experience with budget for his building, but now as a district there’s a lot more small little details he’ll have to really project out long term to make sure the district stays financially stable.

The search for Kempen’s former position has been posted externally on August 9 with a pretty short timeline.

“We are really looking at applicants for a couple of weeks and trying to, if we have some promising candidates, we’d like to interview by the end of August,” said Asher.

If out of that pool they feel there is someone who is a strong administrator for them they would hire this year and put them in place as soon as they can.

“If we do interview and find that there’s not just somebody who is going to be a strong leader for us,” Asher said, “then the board is very willing to look at other options. Do we put an interim in there? Do we have one of our administrators do it?

“We want to go through the process first because we do think there probably are some qualified candidates out there that would be attracted to this position.”