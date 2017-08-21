Murphy to be inducted into the WBCA Basketball Hall of Fame

Editor’s Note: Selected last year to the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, coach Jon Murphy was unable to attend the induction ceremony due to a personal conflict. He will be attending this year’s induction on September 30 at the Wisconsin Dells.

The longtime Seymour boys basketball coach got word that he will be inducted into the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Hall of Fame for the Class of 2016. A banquet will be held on Sept. 24 in Wisconsin Dells.

“(Tuesday) I probably got 40-50 messages from coaches and players,” Murphy said. “I heard from some people I hadn’t heard from in a long time.”

Murphy is in his 29th season at Seymour and is seventh on the all-time wins list for Wisconsin boys basketball coaches.

“It just kind of validates that I’ve been fortunate and it also validates that we’ve done some things well,” Murphy said. “My greatest talent, I think, is teaching little kids to enjoy the game and how to play the game and develop skill and a passion for it. That’s sustained us year after year after year. We’ve had great player after great player come and go, and they’ve just been replaced by the little kids that come through our program and shared the same passion that their role models have had.”

Troy Cornell, who has been one of Murphy’s assistants for 27 years, said the hall of fame selection is a great honor for the coach.

“Along with the number of wins he has, it puts him up there with the best of the best,” Cornell said.

Getting a call to the hall while he’s still actively coaching feels strange for Murphy.

“It just makes me think, am I too old to be doing this?” Murphy joked. “It kind of makes you feel uncomfortable a little bit. I just want to do what I’ve always done, teach and coach – I don’t really worry about that stuff. It’s a very nice honor, and I recognize that and I’m thankful for it, but in the same token it’s a bit uncomfortable.

“It seems like it should be coming from the other side when I’m all done with this, not in the process when you’re 53 years old and still coaching. I’ve got a son in eighth-grade and my curtain call’s not here yet. It seems like it’s coming a bit early.”

Cornell believes Murphy got chosen for the hall of fame before his career wraps up because of his unique accomplishments.

“I think a big part of it is, you look at the 500-win plateau that he reached – and I’m not 100 percent sure — I think he reached that level faster than any coach in the standings at this time,” Cornell said. “I guess it’s not much of a surprise because he’s done it so quickly that his career’s not over.”

Murphy knows he wouldn’t be in the position he is today without the help of so many people within the Seymour boys basketball program.

“It’s really a reflection of our whole program from the coaches on down to the kids and the community and parents and the people that I’ve worked with over the years,” Murphy said. “I have this amazing staff that has stuck with me about from the beginning, and that’s a big part of our success.”

Murphy has had the same two assistant coaches for nearly his entire coaching tenure. Tom Wilson has been with Murphy from day 1 and Cornell came aboard in his third season. Thunder junior varsity coach Todd Van De Hei is in his 19th season.

“We’ve had a group of people that have put in a lot of time for a lot of years, and we’ve had a very stable program,” Murphy said. “From the top down, I’ve had great support from the school and the administration and things like that. I just don’t know anymore there’s anybody that is going to do this 25, 30 years. It’s a large commitment and there’s a lot of obstacles you’ve got to overcome. It seems like so many young people, if they’re not successful are kind of pushed out. For me personally, it hasn’t been work, it’s been fun since day 1. We’ve been fortunate we’ve had success and maybe that’s made it a lot simpler.”

Murphy’s had an impact on so many lives during his time.

“What kind of goes unnoticed is what he’s done for the community, for the families of the kids,” Cornell said. “He’s created memories that will stay forever. I can speak for myself, the impact he’s had on my boys because of what he’s done here. It’s unbelievable and I’m forever grateful.”

When Murphy started his coaching career in the 1987-88 season as a 23-year-old, it never crossed his mind one day he could become a hall of famer.

“I was like any young guy hoping that I could survive and be successful,” Murphy said. “I had some ideas and I wanted to work with kids. Hopefully things would work out and it just did. I have a great passion for the game and I enjoy being with kids and it just went hand in hand.”

Murphy has a career record of 557-152, and is the only coach in the top 10 wins list to have under 200 losses.

“It’s a little bit surreal that I’m at this point in my career,” Murphy said. “It’s a labor of love and it’s a good feeling to be there.



Seymour Thunder Basketball coach Jon Murphy, kneeling, gives his team instruction during Bay Conference action. – ACN & Times-Press file photo