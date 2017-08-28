New administrator for Rock Ledge

The Seymour Community School District is pleased to announce the new Rock Ledge Principal, Amy McKeefry. Amy replaces Peter Kempen who has been the building administrator at Rock Ledge Intermediate for the past nine years. Peter will be taking over the role of Business Manager for the District. He will continue to lead Rock Ledge until Amy begins on September 11th.

Amy McKeefry will come to the Seymour Community School District from the Neenah Joint School District. She has been the elementary principal of Clayton Elementary for the past two years. Prior to her working in Neenah, she was a Learning Support Teacher for 2 years and First Grade Teacher for 13 years for the Pulaski School District. Amy has her administrative license from Cardinal Stritch University.

Laurie Asher, Superintendent, shared that Amy is an outstanding leader and she couldn’t be more excited to have her as part of the leadership of the district. She brings a strong knowledge of literacy and belief in the education of the whole child. She has experience in both Trauma Informed Schools and Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports which will align with the work being done by Rock Ledge Intermediate staff over the past few years.