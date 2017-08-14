Outagamie County Deer Advisory Council to meet August 29

Outagamie County deer population objectives and Deer Management Unit (DMU) boundaries that will be followed for he next three years will be the main topics of discussion at the meeting of the County Deer Advisory Council (CDAC) meeting.

This meeting will be held at Ellington Town Hall, N3802 State Road, Hortonville, on August 29 at 7 to 9 p.m.

While this is a working meeting of the council, the public is encourage to attend and will have a formal opportunity to provide insight during the public comment period of the meeting.

CDACs are part of an effort to provide more public input on deer management issues and give stakeholders a greater responsibility in managing local deer numbers.

Councils will be developing recommendations regarding deer population objectives and DMU boundaries that will influence her management in their county over the next three years. Recommendations will be sent to the Natural Resources Board for approval in December.

Citizens are encouraged to attend their CDACs August meeting and provide comments to the council. Local Department of Natural Resources staff will be on hand to present information and answer any questions.

Following the August meetings, a public comment period will take place, with a final council meeting being held in late October to allow the council to review public feedback before making final recommendations on the county deer population objective and DMU boundaries.

Each council will reconvene in spring 2018 to develop antlerless deer harvest quotas for deer hunting seasons and consider various strategies to meet population objectives.

Those unable to attend their county’s meeting can view meeting minutes on the department’s CDA website at www.dnr.wi.gov