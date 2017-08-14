Seymour Legion Post 106 wraps up baseball season



Seymour Legion Post 106 baseball coach Jim Niespodzany congratulates Justin Krull on his selection to the State Legion All Star game. Krull will play at Miller Park on August 13. – Submitted photo Sam Blank of the Seymour Legion Post baseball team received the baseball scholarship on August 9. – Submitted photo

Justin Krull was selected to play in the State Legion All Star Game played on Sunday, August 13, at Miller Park.

Krull is one of 48 players selected from the Legion baseball teams across the state to participate in the weekend All Star event. The players were honored at a banquet on Saturday night which included dinner and a program. All players were introduced and pictured on the jumbo screen prior to the Brewer game versus the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday. The Brewers are the only Major League team that hosts a Legion All Star Game.

Krull has been part of the Seymour Post 106 baseball team for the past three seasons. He has led the team in hitting for all three years, with a combined batting average of .401, including 59 hits and 39 runs scored. He is a very talented utility player that has been able to perform at a high level as a pitcher, outfielder, first baseman and infielder.

He has also been an All Conference selection for the three years of his Varsity High School career. He was selected to the All Tournament team at the 2016 AA State Legion Tournament at River Falls.

Sam Blank received the Seymour Post 106 Baseball Scholarship at the team banquet held on Wednesday, August 9.

The scholarship is awarded in recognition of a senior player’s contribution to the Post 106 team as an outstanding player, but also for his contributions in the areas of leadership, loyalty, and being a positive influence on his teammates, while being a credit to the Post by practicing good sportsmanship and modeling the goals of the American Legion Baseball program.

Blank has been a member of the Post 106 baseball team for the past three years. He has played at the demanding position of catcher during his time as part of the program.

Blank compiled a 3-year batting average of .319, with 48 hits and 29 RBI.

He will be attending NWTC this fall to pursue a career in civil engineering.