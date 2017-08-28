Soccer gets first win of the season

Seymour 3

Freedom 2

Seymour hosted Freedom for the first home soccer match of the season. The Thunder connected with a lot of possession early on and in the 12th minute Keven Sosa Lassila threaded a nice pass to Rhett Driessen for the first goal of the game. In the 23rd minute Driessen pressured the Irish defense into making a mistake and he stole the ball and was through for a good finish to go up 2-0. In the 41st minute Freedom scored a header off a corner kick to make it 2-1 at half. In the 58th minute Freedom was awarded a penalty kick when a corner was taken and Seymour got called for holding. At 64 minutes Seymour strung a good number of passes together that ended with Driessen finding Lassila for the game winning goal. Evan Schluenz made 8 saves in goal for the Thunder who are now 1-1 on the season.



Seymour soccer player Rhett Driessen scores the first goal of the game in the 12th minute to give the Thunder the lead that they would hang on to against visiting Freedom in nonconference action on Thursday, August 24. Seymour would win 3-2 to even their record to 1-1. – Photo by Keith Skenandore