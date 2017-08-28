Swimmers compete in pentathlon

Marinette Pentathlon

On Saturday, August 19, the Thunder swim team had a very successful meet at the Pentathlon in Marinette competing against six other teams. Out of all of the competitors, the Thunder had six swimmers in the top five of most points scored.

Lauren Klawiter was the second highest scorer with 81.5 points for the freshman. Colleen Lemke had the highest with 92 and Lindsey Scheurer was fifth with 62 points for the sophomore class. Emily Klawiter was also fifth with 64 points for the juniors. Lauren Rottier scored 75 points and Raven VandenLangenberg with 59 points were the third and fourth highest scorers for the senior class.

Leading the way was Colleen Lemke with three 1st place finishes in the 50 butterfly, 50 free, and the 100 IM. In the 50 butterfly, Lauren Klawiter and Danielle Milheiser placed fourth, and Lauren Rottier placed fifth. For the 50 backstroke, Colleen Lemke had a second place finish, both Raven VandenLangenberg and Lauren Klawiter with fourth place finishes, and Lindsey Scheurer with a fifth place finish. Kiara Lamb, Megan Krueger, Emily Klawiter, Morgan Seitz, Charis Herb, and Danielle Milheiser all had 7th through 11th place finishes for their age divisions, respectively.

During the 50 breaststroke, Lauren Klawiter had a first place time of 33.85 seconds which was the fastest time for all grade levels. There were two second place finishes by Emily Klawiter and Lauren Rottier and Makenzie Samson placed third. In the 50 freestyle, Lauren Klawiter placed third, along with Lindsey Scheurer and Lauren Rottier placing fourth in their age divisions.

In the last event which was the 100 IM, Lauren Klawiter placed third and Emily Klawiter and Lauren Rottier both placed fourth. There were also nine swimmers, (Megan Krueger, Kiara Lamb, Kersten Thibodeau, Lindsey Scheurer, Makenzie Samson, Morgan Seitz, Charis Herb, Danielle Milheiser, and Raven VandenLangenberg) that finished between 8th and 11th place.

Almost everyone had an improved time from the Thunder’s recent time trials.