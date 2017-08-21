Thunder air attack too much for East

The Seymour football program is normally a run-first, pass-second offense. They are looking for a balanced attack.

The aerial game for the Thunder stepped up their game and proved to be too much for host Green Bay East as Seymour would win 41-7 in their Bay Conference opener.

Thunder quarterback Devin VerVoort threw four touchdowns and ran for two TD’s as their offense was pretty much unstoppable.

Seymour jumped out to a 41-0 lead before East scored on a 1-yard touchdown run.

Before halftime, Seymour scored on all four of it’s offensive possessions for a 34-0 lead and the game was pretty much over.

Seymour will host their first conference home opener as Green Bay West comes to Thunder Stadium on Friday, August 25. Kick-off is at 7 p.m.