Thunder win conference opener

By Greg Bates

ACN & Times-Press sports correspondent

GREEN BAY – If Devin VerVoort’s first game of his senior season is any indication of what’s to come, the Seymour football team is going to be in good shape.

The quarterback had a career-high six touchdowns (four passing and two rushing) as the Thunder offense was unstoppable. Seymour scored on six of its first seven drives of the game and thumped Green Bay East 41-7 in Bay Conference action on Friday, Aug. 18, at City Stadium.

VerVoort, who is a three-year starter, accounted for five total touchdowns in eight games last season. He matched his four touchdown passes from 2016 in the season opener.

“It felt good. I’ve been working for this all summer,” VerVoort said. “The linemen did a great job blocking, I could have stood back there forever. It was just a great feeling tonight.”

VerVoort finished 10-for-15 for 172 yards. He impressed his coach with his confidence in the pocket.

“I’ve known that he was capable of doing this. I wouldn’t have predicted he would have come out and done it,” Molle said. “But I get to work with him every day in practice the last three years, so I’m not shocked. It’s in him and he knows the game well. He’s a student of the game and he’s a good leader.”

VerVoort hooked up with fellow senior receiver Josh Krause three times for 46 yards and a pair of touchdowns. VerVoort connected with four different receivers on the night.

“Our offense is just getting started,” Krause said. “I feel like we can put up some points this year.”

“(We thought) we had the opportunity to be somewhat explosive this year, offensively,” Molle said. “So we thought if we could win the toss and get the football, we thought there was things we could do. Got some nice weapons, and I think that was the key.”

Seymour (1-0, 1-0 Bay) outgained Green Bay East (0-1, 0-1) 336 yards to 156. The Red Devils, which were playing the first game on their new synthetic turf, had 53 of those yards on the final drive in which they scored.

The Thunder took the opening kickoff and marched 61 yards on eight plays. Tyler VanDeHei capped the drive with an 11-yard touchdown pass from VerVoort.

Seymour got the ball back late in the first quarter and went to work. Six different players touched the ball on the drive as VerVoort called his own number on a 1-yard plunge into the end zone to make it 14-0.

Green Bay East running back Hayden Ostertag fumbled on the ensuing drive and Adam Lemke recovered at the Red Devils’ 48-yard line. Seven plays later, VerVoort found Krause for a 12-yard touchdown to make it 20-0 with 4:14 left in the first half.

Seymour’s defense forced a three-and-out to get the ball back. Just 29 seconds later, VerVoort hit Peyton Dorn for a 15-yard score, and it was quickly 27-0.

Looking to run out the first-half clock, Green Bay East fumbled and Ethan Taubel jumped on it at the Red Devils’ 30 with 0.5 seconds left. With one final play before halftime, Seymour dialed up a gem.

Showing three receivers on the left and Krause in isolation on the right, VerVoort dropped back and rolled out. He flung a great pass in the back of the end zone to a leaping Krause, who was in single coverage, for a 30-yard touchdown.

“I knew I was going to throw it to him even before the play started,” VerVoort said. “He’s kind of a mismatch and just kind of put it up there and let him run under it.”

“He said before (the play), ‘Just be ready,’” Krause said. “The line actually gave him a lot of time, which was nice.”

Up 34-0 in the third quarter, VerVoort was in the pocket looking for a receiver, but tucked the football under his arm and beat a defensive back to the corner of the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown. The point-after attempt by Jaron Valley was good and running clock was implemented with a 41-0 lead.

With Seymour’s second-string defense in the game in the fourth quarter, Green Bay East’s starters marched 53 yards on 13 plays to score its lone touchdown.

Molle was extremely pleased with how his first-string defense performed.

“It’s a tough start. East has got a good offense,” Molle said. “We got out on offense and got ahead of them, but when you play an option, that’s tough. And they do some things that when you prepare, there’s no way to simulate that in practice.”

Seymour was without three of its running backs for the game, including last year’s leading rusher, Jamison Sassman. Molle said his back who rushed for over 1,000 as a junior will be playing in Week 2.

Hunter Clark led Seymour with five carries for 47 yards. Dorn added two carries for 35 yards. Seymour had 164 yards on the ground as a team.

“That whole next-man-up mentality is not a bunch of bologna, that’s real stuff,” Molle said. “So, I think they all prepared. We’ve known for a while, we worked our pieces of the puzzle together.”

Seymour lost its first four games of 2016 before bouncing back. Molle and his players are hoping to build off the big win in the opener.

“We have to improve, and that’s always the key,” Molle said. “I know these are clichés, but they’re clichés for a reason. I thought we talked to the kids after the scrimmage and we needed to get better, they got better this week. We’ve got to get better next week.”

Said VerVoort: “This is just a stepping stone to what we want to be as a team. Obviously, it’s a huge confidence builder to already have the first win under our belts. But we’ve just got to build off of it and not get big heads about it.”



Thunder quarterback Devin VerVoort scores one of his career high six touchdowns as he crosses inside the pylon for a rushing touchdown in Seymour’s 41-7 Bay Conference opening win over Green Bay East on Friday, August 18. – Photo courtesy of Rick Cohler