Assistant Fire Chief, Brian Treml hands Elizabeth Timmins a check for $1,000 for the Summer Reading Program, “Build a Better World” prizes. Treml is a Seymour firefighter and the check came from their Strife Company #1 which is the fire departments non-profit organization. Strife contributes every year to the reading program. – Photo by Linda Titel
