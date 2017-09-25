Shiocton Chiefs running back Brady Volkman carries the ball during the Chief’s 6-3 loss to Wittenberg-Birnamwood on Friday, Sept. 15. Alex Portillo’s field goal in the first quarter was Shiocton’s lone score for the game. Matt Peterson led the ground game with 99 yards on 13 carries, while Sam Bloch was 5-12 passing for 54 yards. The Chiefs hosted Bonduel for Homecoming on Friday, Sept. 22. – Photo courtesy David Gomm

