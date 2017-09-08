A portion of Main Street to close

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Northeast Region reminds motorist that State 55 (Main Street) in downtown Seymour will be closed and detoured from Monday, September 11, to mid-November this year for a culvert replacement project.The $650,000 project will fully reconstruct a failing box culvert located at Little Henry Creek, between Morrow Street and Robbins Street, under State 55 in downtown Seymour.State 55 Project traffic impacts: Sept. 11 to mid-November 2017• State 55 (Main Street) will be closed and detoured via Mainline Drive and County G during construction, although only a very small portion of Main Street will be closed to traffic.• Access will be maintained to businesses and property owners.• Main Street will be open to local traffic between State 54 and Morrow Street.• Main Street will be open to local traffic north of Robbins Street.