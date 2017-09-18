Birth Announcements

Scott and Katie Kraning of Seymour are proud to announce the birth of their son, Mason Lee, born on September 3, 2017. He was born at St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center in Green Bay.

Katy Schertz of Seymour is proud to announce the birth of her daughter born on August 30, 2017. She was born at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay. The family resides in Seymour..