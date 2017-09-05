Chiefs dominate host Rosholt

Shiocton would score 28 points in the first quarter against Rosholt and cruise to a 44-0 win on Friday, August 25.

The Chiefs would tack on an additional 16 second half points to closing out the scoring.

Coach Dino Heinemeyer is pleased with his teams play following their second shutout of the season.

“We’ve been playing well on both sides of the ball,” he said. “Obviously we want to continue to improve with each game.

Heinemeyer said the second half allowed Shiocton to get some non-starters some playing time.

“I was pleased with their performance and continue with the shutout,” he said.



Shiocton running back Carson Shears runs for a huge gain against Rosholt on Friday, August 25. – Photo courtesy of David Gomm