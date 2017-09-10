Classifieds week of 09/18/2017

*Announcements

PRAYER TO THE BLESSED VIRGIN: (Never known to fail) Oh most beautiful flower of Mt. Carmel, fruitful vine, splendor of Heaven, Blessed Mother of the Son of God, Immaculate Virgin, assist me in my necessity. Oh, Star of the Sea help me and show me here you are my Mother. Oh, Holy Mary, Mother of God, Queen of Heaven and earth. I humbly beseech you from the bottom of my heart to succor me in my necessity. (Make request) There are none that can withstand your power. Oh Mary, conceived without any sin, pray for us who have recourse to thee (3 times) Say this prayer for three consecutive days and then you must publish it and it will be granted to you. Forever grateful. B.R.

*Adoption

PREGNANT? CONSIDERING ADOPTION? Call us first. Living expenses, housing, medical, and continued support afterwards. Choose adoptive family of your choice. Call 24/7. 855-402-8182 (WCAN)

ADOPTION is a brave choice for you. We offer your newborn baby secure forever love. Elizabeth & Warren. Exp. Pd. 1-800-221-0548 (gnc)

*Personal Ads

MEET SINGLES RIGHT NOW! No paid operators, just real people like you. Browse greetings, exchange messages and connect live. Try it free. Call now: 800-387-3590 (WCAN)

*Entertainment

ALL INCLUSIVE RESORT packages at Sandals, Dreams, Secrets, Riu, Barcelo, Occidental and many more. Punta Cana, Mexico, Jamaica and many of the Caribbean islands. Search available options for 2017/2018 at www.NCPtravel.com or call 877-270-7260 (NANI)

*Rummage Sales Black Creek

MULTI-FAMILY RUMMAGE SALE located at N7745 STATE ROAD 47, Black Creek, sale runs Fri. Sept. 22 from 8-5 p.m. & Sat. Sept. 23 from 8-Noon. Sale is located 3 miles north of Black Creek on Hwy 47/ 5 miles west of Seymour. Hoyt hunting bow w/target accessories, DVDs, Books, Jewelry, fall Women’s clothing & coats, Men’s jackets, Misc. household items, queen-size sheets, Rugs & Holiday decorations.

105 N. BEECH ST., Black Creek. Fir. 9/22 & Sat. 9/23 Electric Tools, Grass Trimmers, Canning jars, Freezer Containers, Wet/Dry Vac, Antique piano stool, small desk, Jansport backpack w/frame, Cross Bow, 2 trolling motors, Men’s 2XL-3XL clothes, Winter jackets, and Firewood.

*Antiques & Collectibles

WANTED: Antique Gas station pumps, gas pump globes, gas station signs and clocks. Will pay fair cash price for condition, when we pick up. 920-279-1206 (gnc)

FLEA MARKET*SUNDAYS 7am-4pm *SHAWANO FAIRGROUNDS 715-526-9769 zurkopromotions.com

*Computers & Electronics

EXEDE SATELLITE INTERNET Affordable, High speed broadband satellite internet anywhere in the U.S. Order now and save $100. Plans start at $39.99/month. Call 1-800-530-9369 (WCAN)

FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS INTERNET BUNDLES. Serious Speed! Serious Value! Broadband Max – $19.99/mo or Brandband Ultra – $67.97/mo. Both Include FREE Wi Fi Router. Call for Details! 1-855-667-5332 (WCAN)

NEW AT&T INTERNET OFFER. $20 and $30/mo plans available when you bundle. 99% Reliable 100% Affordable. HURRY, OFFER ENDS SOON. New Customers Only. CALL NOW 1-855-678-7990 (WCAN)

HughesNet: Gen4 satellite internet is ultra fast and secure. Plans as low as $39.99 in select areas. Call 1-800-963-7938 now to get a $50 Gift Card! (WCAN)

*Furniture & Home Decor

NEW 5 PIECE solid Rustic Hickory Bedset w/chestnut stain. Sale Price $2800, (Reg. $3450) Also custom woodworking. OAK GROVE CUSTOM 715-223-4672

*Satellite & Antennas

DISH TV. 190 channels. $49.99/mo. for 24 mos. Ask About Exclusive Dish Features like Sling and the Hopper. PLUS High Speed Internet, $14.95/mo. (Availability & Restrictions apply.) TV for Less, Not Less TV for Less, Not Less TV! 1-844-897-8523 (WCAN)

SPECTRUM TRIPLE PLAY! TV, Internet & Voice for $29.99 ea. 60 MB per second speed, No contract or commitment. We buy your existing contract up to $500! 1-800-598-2294 (WCAN)

Cut the Cable! CALL DIRECTV. Bundle & Save! Over 145 Channels PLUS Genie HD-DVR. $50/month for 2 years (with AT&T Wireless.) Call for Other Great Offers! 1-800-918-1046 (WCAN)

*Health Wellness & Fitness

OXYGEN – Anytime. Anywhere. No tanks to refill. No deliveries. The All-New Inogen One G4 is only 2.8 pounds! FAA approved! FREE info kit: 844-558-7482 (NANI)

A PLACE FOR MOM. The nation’s largest senior living referral service. Contact our trusted, local experts today! Our service is FREE/no obligation. CALL 1-800-930-3021 (wcan)

LIFE ALERT 24/7. One press of a button sends help FAST! Medical, Fire, Burglar. Even if you can’t reach a phone! FREE Brochure. CALL 800-931-2177 (wcan)

DENTAL INSURANCE. Call Physicians Mutual Insurance Company for details. NOT just a discount plan, REAL coverage for 350 procedures. 888-623-3036 or http://www.dental50plus.com/58

VIAGRA and CIALIS USERS! Cut your drug costs! SAVE $$! 50 Pills for $99.00 FREE Shipping! 100% Guaranteed and Discreet. CALL NOW: 800-916-8059 (WCAN)

PRESCRIPTION MEDICATIONS for up to 85% off retail prices! STOP paying so much! $15 Off for First Time Customers. FREE Shipping. Price Match Guarantee. CALL for FREE Quote: 1-855-400-1136 or visit MailMedsplus.net/ Wisconsin (WCAN)

OXYGEN– Anytime. Anywhere. No tanks to refill. No deliveries. The All-New Inogen One G4 is only 2.8 pounds! FAA approved! FREE info kit: 888-959-8407 (WCAN)

VIAGRA 100MG and CIALIS 20mg! 50 Pills + 10 FREE. SPECIAL $99.00 100% guaranteed. FREE Shipping! 24/7 CALL: 1-888-868-9758 Hablamos Espanol. (NANI)

LUNG CANCER? 60 or older? If so, You and Your Family May Be Entitled to a SIGNIFICANT CASH AWARD. Call 800-724-9678 To Learn More. No Risk. No Money Out of Pocket. (wcan)

MOBILEHELP, America’s Premier Mobile Medical Alert System. Whether You’re Home or Away. For Safety and Peace of Mind. No Long Term Contracts! Free Brochure! Call Today! 1-855-900-6259 (WCAN)

Stop OVERPAYING for your prescriptions! SAVE! Call our licensed Canadian and International pharmacy, compare prices and get $25.00 OFF your first prescription. CALL 1-844-236-2084 Promo Code CDC201625 (WCAN)

PORTABLE OXYGEN CONCENTRATOR May Be Covered by Medicare! Reclaim independence and mobility with the compact design and long-lasting battery of Inogen One. FREE information kit! Call 844-236-4158 (WCAN)

CHRONIC PAIN? Call Us to See if Your Private Insurer Covers a TENS Unit. Why Not Relieve Your Pain at Home? Comfort. Convenience. Complete Medical Solutions. Call 1-855-977-9677 (WCAN)

VIAGRA & CIALIS! 60 pills for $99. 100 pills for $150 FREE shipping. NO prescriptions needed. Money back guaranteed! 1-888-278-6168 (NANI)

DENTAL INSURANCE. Call Physicians Mutual Insurance company for details. NOT just a discount plan, REAL coverage for 350 procedures. 855-807-9516 or http:// dental50plus.com/wicommunity Ad# 6118 (WCAN)

*Lawn & Garden Supplies

*Hunting & Fishing Equipment

STOCK YOUR POND OR LAKE NOW! All Varieties of Pan and Game Fish & Forage Minnows. Aerator systems. Woodsandwatersfishfarm.com 920-696-3090 or 920-763-2550 (WCAN)

*Sporting Goods

Bob’s Bear Bait. Expanded locations. Largest inventory ever. Appleton, Mosinee, Phelps, WI. And Ispheming, MI. Trail mix, cookies, granola, sweet toppings, many more. Even chocolate free items. Bobsbearbait.com for additional information. 920.419.1238. (gnc)

BEAR BAIT. Dry & Frosted Granolas, Cookies, Mixed and Plain Peanuts, Candies, Frostings, Caramel, Honey, Peanut Butter, Almond Butter, Ice Cream Toppings & Assorted Scents. Powers, Michigan. 906-250-2460, 906-497-5625 (gnc)

*Misc. Merchandise

CASH FOR CARS: We Buy Any Condition Vehicle, 2000 and Newer. Nation’s Top Car Buyer! Free Towing From Anywhere! Call Now: 1-800-864-5960 (NANI)

Social Security Disability? Up to $2,671/mo. (Based on paid-in amount.) FREE evaluation! Call Bill Gordon & Associates. 1- 855-376-6502. Mail: 2420 N St NW, Washington DC. Office: Broward Co. FL., member TX/NM Bar. (NANI)

A PLACE FOR MOM. The nation’s largest senior living referral service. Contact our trusted, local experts today! Our service is FREE/no obligation. CALL 1-844-722-7993 (CADNET)

DO YOU HAVE ITEMS TO SELL? …. GET RESULTS! Affordable advertising that fits your budget! Reach OVER 300,000 homes! Place your ad in MANY weekly Wisconsin Shoppers & Buyers’ Guide papers for as low as $36.00 Call today! Publishers Development Service, Inc. (PDS, Inc.) 1-800-236-0737 www.pdsadnet.com

SOCIAL SECURITY DISABILITY? Up to $2,671/mo. (Based on paid-in amount.) FREE evaluation! Call Bill Gordon & Associates 1-800-960-0307. Mail: 2420 N St NW, Washington, DC. Office: Broward Col FL, member TX/NM Bar. (WCAN)

Prescription medications for up to 85% off retail prices! STOP paying so much! $15 Off for First Time Customers. FREE Shipping. Price Match Guarantee. CALL for FREE Quote: 1-877-627-7239 or visit MailMedsplus.net/discount (CADNET)

NEW AUTHORS WANTED! Page Publishing will help you self-publish your own book. FREE author submission kit! Limited offer! Why wait? Call now: 866-951-7214 (NANI)

3’-12’ Evergreen & Shade Trees. Pick Up or Delivery! Planting available! DETLOR TREE FARMS 715-335-4444 (WCAN)

SUPPORT our service members, veterans and their families in their time of need. For more information visit the Fisher House website at www.fisherhouse.org (NANI)

Make a Connection. Real People, Flirty Chat. Meet singles right now! Call LiveLinks. Try it FREE. Call NOW: Call 1-877-737-9447 18+ (NANI)

Social Security Disability? Up to $2,671/mo. (Based on paid-in amount.) FREE evaluation! Call Bill Gordon & Associates. 1-855-498-6323. Mail: 2420 N St NW, Washington DC. Office: Broward Co. FL., member TX/NM Bar. (CADNET)

NEW AUTHORS WANTED! Page Publishing will help you self-publish your own book. FREE author submission kit! Limited offer! Why wait? Call now: 855-725-7825 (WCAN)

Make a Connection. Real People, Flirty Chat. Meet singles right now! Call LiveLinks. Try it FREE. Call NOW: 1-888-909-9905 18+. (CADNET)

CASH PAID for unexpired, sealed DIABETIC TEST STRIPS! 1 DAY PAYMENT & PREPAID shipping. HIGHEST PRICES! Call 1-888-776-7771. www.Cash4DiabeticSupplies.com (NANI)

Attention Viagra users: Generic 100 mg blue pills or Generic 20 mg yellow pills. Get 45 plus 5 free $99 + S/H. Guaranteed, no prescription necessary. Call 844-848-7463 (CADNET)

LIFELOCK Identity Theft Protection. Do not Wait! Start Guarding Your Identity Today. 3 layers of protection. Detect, Alert, Restore. Receive 10% off. Call for details. 1-844-348-9399 (WCAN)

GOT KNEE PAIN? BACK PAIN? SHOULDER PAIN? Get a pain-relieving brace at little or NO cost to you. Medicare Patients Call Health Hotline Now! 1-844-827-7502 (WCAN)

Lung Cancer? And 60+ Years Old? If So, You And Your Family May Be Entitled To A Significant Cash Award. Call 877-648-6308 To Learn More. No Risk. No Money Out Of Pocket. (NANI)

Dish Network-Satellite Television Services. Now Over 190 channels for ONLY $49.99/mo! HBO-FREE for one year, FREE Installation, FREE Streaming, FREE HD. Add Internet for $14.95 a month. 1-800-718-1593 (NANI)

HAVE 10K IN DEBT? National Debt Relief is rated A-Plus with the BBB. You could be debt free in 24-48 months. Call 1-877-229-7927 NOW for a free debt evaluation. (WCAN)

Lung Cancer? And Age 60+? You And Your Family May Be Entitled To Significant Cash Award. Call 866-428-1639 for Information. No Risk. No Money Out Of Pocket. (CADNET)

HughesNet: Gen4 satellite internet is ultra fast and secure. Plans as low as $39.99 in select areas. Call 1-855-440-4911 now to get a $50 Gift Card! (CADNET)

LIFELOCK Identity Theft Protection. Do not Wait! Start Guarding Your Identity Today. 3 layers of protection ? Detect, Alert, Restore. Receive 10% off ? Call for Details 1-855-399-2089 (CADNET)

SENIOR LIVING referral service, A PLACE FOR MOM. The nation’s largest FREE, no obligation senior living referral service. Contact our trusted local experts today! 1-800-217-3942 (NANI)

*Misc. Wanted to Buy

WANTED: Now purchasing 1990 & newer Single or Double Wide Mobile Homes. Contact Dennis or Phil at PHIL & LEE’S HOMES, 906-786-3000 or 800-332-6884 (gnc)

CA$H PAID FOR 1800’S-1960’S POSTCARDS, BOOKS, MAGAZINES, CATALOGS, COMICS, SCRAPBOOKS, LETTERS, DOCUMENTS, PHOTOGRAPHS, POSTERS, ART, ETC. PLEASE CALL TOLL FREE 800-593-5855 THANK YOU & GOD BLESS. (gnc)

CASH PAID– up to $25/Box for unexpired, sealed DIABETIC TEST STRIPS. 1-DAYPAYMENT.1-800-371-1136 (CADNET)

WANTED OLD SNOWMOBILES Running or not any condition. Call or Text 920-680-5191.

ADVERTISE to 10 Million Homes across the USA! Place your ad in over 140 community newspapers, with circulation totaling over 10 million homes. Contact Independent Free Papers of America IFPA at danielleburnett-ifpa@live.com or visit our website cadnetads.com for more information (CADNET)

Wants to purchase minerals and other oil and gas interests. Send details to P.O. Box 13557 Denver, Co. 80201 (CADNET)

*Cats

Kittens: Manx $50 Munchkin $100 Dad Siamese-home raised, 1st shots 920-589-6005

*Dogs

AKC German Shepherd puppies & adult. 2 litters, solid black & black (sable), stand out quality. Www.theclassicgermanshepherd.com. Call Mark, 906-250-2744, Menominee, MI. (gnc)

Golden Retriever Pups: 8 Weeks old. 1/2 English Cream; Also miniature Golden Retrievers; (3) Golden Doodles, medium & mini size. Written health guarantee. $695 – $795. Ph. 906-869-1114. (gnc)

PUG-TERRIER PUPPIES Small Cute & adorable! $175. Ready now! 715-223-4672

GERMAN SHEPHERD PUPPIES AKC. home raised, Genetic Guarantee vet ch’d 715-537-5413 www.jerland.com #268001-DS (WCAN)

Place your ad with the Great Northern Connection and reach over 375 000 homes in Northeast WI and Upper Michigan Easy, fast with great results. Go to www.greatnorthernconn.com and place your ad. We accept VISA and MasterCard. Local company helping local people with their advertising needs. 920-829-5145 or call ADVERTISER COMMUNITY NEWS @ 920-833-0420. GNC

*Work at Home

Make $1,000 Weekly! Paid in Advance! Mailing Brochures at Home. Easy Pleasant work. Begin Immediately. Age Unimportant. Www.HomeBucks.US $$$$$! $1,000’S Weekly! Processing Mail! Send SASE: LISTS/CAD, Springhouse, PA 19477-0396 (CADNET)

Become a published author! Publications sold at all major secular & specialty Christian bookstores. CALL Christian Faith Publishing for your FREE author submission kit. 1-855-548-5979 (CADNET)

Make $1,000’S Weekly! Mailing Brochures! Easy Pleasant Work!: WWW.HomeBucks.us #### $1,000’S Weekly! Processing Mail! Send SASE: Lists/NN, Springhouse, PA 19477-0396 (NANI)

*General Employment

COOKS WANTED Full or Part time. Freedom or Combined Locks locations. Starting at $12/hr at Rico’s Family Restaurant. Call Rico at 920-450-8157

WANT TO MAKE EXTRA MONEY? Looking for snow removal help (shoveling/snow blower) $17.50-$25.00 per hour. Also looking for sub-contractors with plow trucks or skid steer $65.00-$70.00/hour. Reliability is a MUST. Please call 920-740-8072

*Gen Emp Professional

TRACTOR/ TRAILER MECHANIC, Plover, WI. Experienced, own tools, CDL a plus. MIDWEST TRUCK & TRAILER 800-236-2621

*Gen Emp Skilled/Technical

IMMEDIATE POSITIONS AVAILABLE! Light assembly work using drills, saws, punch press, some welding. Will Train. Flexible hours—part or full-time. Mail Resume to or pick-up application at Kelly Conveyors W1497 Linsmeyer Road, Seymour, WI 54165 Or call 920-655-2131 or 920-833-2045 Fax 920-833-9908

*Gen Emp Truck Drivers

HAVE A CLASS A CDL? Let’s go to work! No refresher course needed. Paid training! Apply today! 800-227-0020 www.windyhilltrans.com

BADGER EXPRESS CDL DRIVERS: We offer flexible home time, 2015 & newer trucks. Layover pay, Bonus Program, Longevity Bonus, $3000 Sign-On Bonus. .49/cpm or .53/cpm going East. Vaca/ Holiday/ 401K Co. Match, H/D/V Insurance 800-972-0084 ext. 6810 (WCAN)

IF YOU ARE READING THIS, SO ARE YOUR POTENTIAL EMPLOYEES! Save Money! Affordable advertising in MANY papers! WISCONSIN COMMUNITY PAPERS (WCP) and the WISCONSIN CLASSIFIED AD NETWORK (WCAN) Call toll-free 1-800-727-8745 or visit our website: www.wisad.com (WCAN)

*Gen Emp Child & Care Service

BABYSITTER NEEDED IN OUR BLACK CREEK HOME for a 4 yr old. Must be energetic, physically active, love the outdoors! Must LOVE dogs and cats, if you have animal allergies PLEASE do not apply. Must be over 18, have valid driver’s license, pass a criminal background check. Days/ hours needed approx 6 days a month approx 3 hrs a day. Would prefer someone from Black Creek/ Seymour area. . Call 920-858-0113 after 4 p.m. or leave message.

*Schools & Training

25 DRIVER TRAINEES NEEDED NOW! Earn $1000 per week! Paid CDL Training! STEVENS TRANSPORT COVERS ALL COSTS! 1-877-209-1309 drive4stevens.com (NANI)

DENTAL ASSISTANT Be one in just 10 Saturdays! WeekendDentalAssistant.com Fan us on FACEBOOK! Next class begins 1/06/18. Call 920-730-1112. Appleton. WI Approved (gnc)

AIRLINE MECHANIC TRAINING – Get FAA certification. Approved for military benefits. Financial Aid if qualified. Job placement assistance. Call Aviation Institute of Maintenance 888-686-1704 (NANI)

*Heating & Cooling

Magnum 6500 furnace, corn/wood pellets, excellent condition, comes with plenum, chimney, fresh air intake, holds 180-210 lbs of pellets. Works fantastic. No longer need, going South for Winter. Had it in my shop but it can also be attached to home furnace. $800.00 firm. 715-758-6415 GNC

*Home Building Supplies

METAL ROOFING CHEAP – CHEAP – CHEAP $1.80 lin.ft.906-428-3600 Armor Steel Center. 12 Robert Hupy Drive, Gladstone, MI 49837 M-F, 8am-5pm & Sat, 8-Noon (gnc)

*Remodel & Renovation

**STOP STRUGGLING ON THE STAIRS** Give your life a lift with an ACORN STAIRLIFT! Call now for $250 OFF your Stairlift purchase and FREE DVD & brochure! 1-800-598-6714 (WCAN)

SAFE STEP WALK-IN TUB #1 Selling Walk-In Tub in North America. BBB Accredited. Arthritis Foundation Commendation. Therapeutic Jets. MicroSoothe Air Therapy System Less than 4 Inch Step-In. Wide Door. Anti-Slip Floors. American Made. Call 800-940-3411 for up to $1500 Off. (WCAN)

Williams Painting. Home stain & painting. Pole Sheds, Commercial, residential and farm painting. Free estimates. Insured. 30 plus years experience. Flat prices. 715.551.7959. (gnc)

ALL THINGS BASEMENTY! Basement Systems Inc. Call us for all of your basement needs! Waterproofing, Finishing, Structural Repairs, Humidity and Mold Control. FREE ESTIMATES! Call 800-991-1602 (wcan)

*Financial Services

Do You Owe $10K+ in IRS Tax Debt? Take 60 seconds for a FREE Consultation to end IRS collections. Not Valid in MN, WV & ND Call NOW 1-800-214-1903 (NANI)

*Auctions

MARKELL CO. OF WISCONSIN ONLINE AUCTION INSPECTIONS MANITEX CRANE, TRUCKS, TRAILERS AND COMMERCIAL EQUIPMENT W1597 W. CLEVELAND AVE ~MARINETTE,WI SEPTEMBER 18TH FROM 10AM-2PM SEPTEMBER 24TH FROM 1-4PM

www.superiorbid.net 877-864-2942 R.W.A. 818 (gnc)

AUCTION – Saturday Oct. 14th, 1PM 400 CONTIGUOUS ACRES! To be sold in parcels or as a whole. Hardwood ridges, some low land. Excellent hunting. Miles of gravel roads. 2 miles east of Mattoon on Swamp Road. OPEN HOUSE: Sunday Oct. 1st, 1-3PM. Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI 800-472-0290 or www.nolansales.com WI Lic. Auctioneers #165 & 142 (WCAN)

AUCTION OF ABANDONED ITEMS @ RAIDERLAND STORAGE, 2483 Main Laney Road, Pulaski, WI Unit #240 Items include Escape Washer & Dryer, Couch, Large Cub Cadet Mower, Weed Easter, 2 bikes, Snowblower. AUCTION IS ON NOW! Call 920-822-8500 to view & place sealed bid. Auction ends OCTOBER 10, 2017.

*Homes for Sale

MOVING OUT OF STATE? We will MATCH of BEAT any price guaranteed! Prices Start at only $799. Quality Moving Companies Only. CALL Long Distance Mover for FREE Quote 1-877-731-8208 (WCAN)

*Manufactured Homes

STOCK MODEL CLOSEOUTS Kensington, 1173 sq ft, 3 bd 2ba Slab set home. $49,995; Truman 1512 sq ft 3 bd 2ba Modular $79,240; Jackson 1512 sq ft 3 bd 2ba Modular $82,100 PerretHomesInc.com 1100 Velp Ave Green Bay 866-433-1442

USED MOBILES WANTED! Any size 1990 or newer, Single or Double wide. Fair prices! Fast closings! Call today 715-758-7500 North Country Homes 110 Brooke Ct. Bonduel WI 54107

*Real Estate for Rent

PULASKI APARTMENTS 720 Karcz Drive. 1 bedroom apt. $525; 2 bedroom apt. $625. Heat, Water, Garage included. No pets. Call 920-405-9500.

1 BED UNIT LIMITED TIME SPECIAL $199.99 Security Deposit. New Applicants only! Get up to $1301. 00 off at move in! Unit starting at $600. Includes heat & a garage space. Colonial Court Apts. 920-822-3456 (gnc)

DUPLEX – SEYMOUR Large 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 3-stall garage, Appliances. Available 10/1/2017. Rent $1,100. 12 mo. Lease and 1 month security deposit required. Call 920-833-6844 or 920-366-2412.

2 BD 2 BATH LIMITED TIME SPECIAL $199.99 Security Deposit. New Applicants only! Garage space included. Get up to $1401.00 OFF at move in! Unit starting at $700. Heat paid! Colonial Court Apts. 920-822-3456. (gnc)

*Commercial Property

*BUSINESS FOR SALE* Due to Ill health. Tavern with banquet facilities. Has living quarters. Shawano Area. Property has other uses. 715-758-7001 GNC

FOR SALE: Grocery Store, Laundromat & Apt. All Equipment inventory included. $199,000 Birnamwood WI Family owned since 1976. Great downtown. Andrea 715-853-3359 (WCAN)

*Waterfront Property

RESORT CAMPGROUND & BAR Potato Lake, Chetek WI $379,000; w/house $558,400 www.tjtimberline.com 715-642-2983 (WCAN)

*Farm Equipment

FARMI Logging Winch’s, Valby PTO Chippers, Skidsteer woodsplitters, Log Loader, Trailers, Grapple Rotators, rototillers 866-638-7885 threeriversforestry.com (WCAN)

*ATV

ATV & SIDE-BY-SIDE HEADQUARTERS. Huge blowout pricing. Units starting @$899 + FSD over 100 Honda/CF Moto @ Liquidation 866-955-2628 (www.americanmarina.com) GNC

ATV & SIDE-BY-SIDE HEADQUARTERS. HUGE BLOWOUT PRICING. UNITS STARTING @ $899 PLUS FSD. OVER 100 HONDA/CF MOTO AT LIQUIDATION $$ 866-955-2628 WWW.AMERICANMARINA.COM (WCAN)

*Campers & Motorhomes

26 ft. 2007 FOREST RIVER LEXINGTON 255DS. Ford E450 V10 engine. 78K miles. Sleeps 4, 2 Slide outs. Queen bed (new mattress) Jackknife sofa bed, Gas/ Electric Water Heater. Convection/ Microwave oven. Gas cook top. Surround Sound System. Satellite RV antenna (no receiver) Vented AC/Heater. Generator, Converter. LP grill hookup. $28,000 Call 920-202-0714.

2013 Skyline Koala Camper model 19WQ Like new, only used twice total 9000 miles. Dual axle, 3240 pounds tow wt. AC/ Heat/ Queen Bed/ Bathroom/ Shower/ Stove top. 906-253-1712 email p123undrwa@aol.com. (gnc)

*Motorcycles

WANTED OLD JAPANESE MOTORCYCLES KAWASAKI Z1-900 (1972-75), KZ900, KZ1000 (1976-1982), Z1R, KZ 1000MK2 (1979,80), W1-650, H1-500 (1969-72), H2-750 (1972-1975), S1-250, S2-350, S3-400, KH250, KH400, SUZUKI-GS400, GT380, HONDA-CB750K (1969-1976), CBX1000 (1979,80) CASH!! 1-800-772-1142 1-310-721-0726 usa@classicrunners.com (NANI)

TOP CASH PAID! FOR OLD MOTORCYCLES! 1900-1979. DEAD OR ALIVE! 920-371-0494 (wcan)

*Watercraft

BEST PRICE & SELECTION-100’s of new & used boats & pontoons. Summer fun is near! Save huge @ American Marine & Motorsports www.americanmarina.com 866-955-2628 GNC

WE BUY-BOATS/ RVS/ PONTOONS/ SLED/ ATVs & MOTORCYCLES! “CASH PAID” NOW. AMERICAN MARINE & MOTORSPORTS SUPER CENTER. SHAWANO 866-955-2628 www.americanmarina.com (wcan)

BOAT WINTERIZING & STORAGE – All Makes. Factory Trained Technicians. Best Pricing Around! Horn Ford & Marine, Brillion 800-261-4676

SALE: Order your Rollin Dock now thru Nov. 15 for Spring Delivery! SAVE BIG! Sport Shop Bonduel 715-758-2244

BOATS FOR SALE Glastron 14 ft. Boat, Motor & Trailer. Johnson Superhorse 33. MAKE OFFER! Aqua Swan 15.5 ft. boat w/controls. Milco tank & boat MAKE OFFER! Call 920-464-0309 or 920-833-6048 leave message.

BEST PRICE & SELECTION 100’S OF NEW & USED BOATS & PONTOONS. SUMMER FUN IS NEAR! SAVE HUGE! @ AMERICAN MARINE & MOTORSPORTS www.americanmarina.com 866-955-2628 (WCAN)

*Misc. Recreational

WE BUY-BOATS/ RV/ PONTOONS/ SLED/ ATVs & MOTORCYCLES! “CASH PAID” NOW. AMERICAN MARINE & MOTORSPORTS SUPER CENTER, SHAWANO 866-955-2628 www.americanmarine.com GNC

*Antique & Collectible Autos

40th ANNUAL AUTO PARTS SWAP MEET & CAR SHOW!SEPT. 22-24 JEFFERSON CTY FAIRGROUNDS, JEFFERSON, WI.Swap Meet & Car Corral ALL THREE DAYS! SHOW CARS Sat./Sun. Only! Adm $8. No Pets. Fri. 10-6, Sat. 6-4, Sun. 6-3 608-244-8416 madisonclassics.com (WCAN)

1948 Chevy Pickup, Rat Rod chopped channeled, 1940 Ford straight axle, disc brakes, 1980 Toyota, diesel drive train, 40 mpg runs & drives, licensed for street, $4,500. We sell trailers. Wwwdandktractors.com 906-387-5180 1tp9/18

*Passenger Cars

GOT AN OLDER CAR, VAN OR SUV? Do the humane thing. Donate it to the Humane Society. Call 1- 855-558-3509 (CADNET)

GOT AN OLDER CAR, boat or RV? Do the humane thing. Donate it to the HUMANE SOCIETY. Call 800-990-7816. (wcan)

PLEASE DONATE YOUR CAR, BOAT, or MOTORCYCLE to Rawhide Ranch. Help change the life of a trouble youth, making an impact in your local Wisconsin community! 888-653-2729 (WCAN)

Donate Your Car to Veterans Today! Help and Support our Veterans. Fast – FREE pick up. 100% tax deductible. Call 1-800-245-0398 (NANI)

THINKING OF BUYING A NEW OR USED CAR? Call to get current promotional pricing and local dealer incentives for FREE. No hassle. No obligation. Call 855-649-2949 (WCAN)

Koehne Auto Credit Car or Truck Guaranteed Credit Approval NO Down Payment! Oconto 920¬834-4343 Green Bay 920¬857¬9494 APPLY TODAY: www.koehnecredit.com DRIVE TODAY! (gnc)

*Trucks

2002 Ford Ranger. Style Side box, excellent condition, Black with matching tailgate w/extras 906-630-3974 (leave a message) (gnc)

*Parts & Accessories

DONATE YOUR CAR, TRUCK, OR BOAT, to HERITAGE FOR THE BLIND. Free 3-Day Vacation. Tax Deductible. Free Towing. All paperwork taken care of! 800-856-5491 (wcan)

Humvee seats, great for your next Hot Rot/Rat Rod project $50.00 Ea. (have 4) 715-758-6415 GNC

*Trailers

TRAILERS @ LIQUIDATION PRICING For boat/ ATV/ sled or pontoons. 2 or 4 place/ open or enclosed. American Marine, Shawano-> 866-955-2628 (www.americanmarina.com) GNC

TRAILERS @ LIQUIDATION PRICING. FOR BOAT, ATV, SLED OR PONTOONS. 2 OR 4 PLACE/OPEN OR ENCLOSED. AMERICAN MARINE, SHAWANO. 866-955-2628 www.americanmarina.com (wcan)

JS Enterprise Trailer Sales: Continental Cargo and Dump & Go Dealer, Enclosed. Available by order, Some dumps in stock. Credit cards accepted. N8151 Bushman Rd., 12 miles west of Crivitz off W. Ph. 715-854-2286 www.jstrailers.com (gnc)

JS Enterprise Trailer Sales: Single axle trailers, Non-tilt, Gated and a Few tilt , 3,500 lb. cap., 5×8’, $975; 6×10’ Gated $1,350; 6×12’ Gated $1,450. More available. Credit cards accepted. Prices subject to change without notice. N8151 Bushman Rd., 12 miles west of Crivitz off W. Ph. 715-854-2286 www.jstrailers.com (gnc)

JS Enterprise Trailer Sales: Tandem axle brakes, 7,000 lb. cap., 12’ $1,975; 14’ $2,100; Carhaulers 16+2, $2,400. Others sizes available. Credit cards accepted. Prices subject to change without notice. N8151 Bushman Rd., 12 miles west of Crivitz off W. Ph. 715-854-2286 www.jstrailers.com (gnc)

*Wanted Transportation

CARS/TRUCKS WANTED!!! All Make/Models 2000 – 2015 Any Condition. Running or Not. Competitive Offer! Free Towing! We’re Nationwide! Call Now: 1-888-416-2330. (NANI)

CARS/TRUCKS WANTED!!! All Makes/ Models 2000-2016! Any Condition. Running or Not. Top $$$ Paid! Free Towing! We’re Nationwide! Call Now: 1-888-985-1806 CADNET