Come join Cub Scouts

Pack 3017 invites your son to join Cub Scouts.
As a scout, you will have lots of fun, learn new things and make new friends!
Scouting is a family oriented organization. Scouting develops character, leadership, communication and good citizenship.
If you would like to learn more about Cub Scouts, please attend our roundup.
Who: Any boy in grade K-5 as of September 2017
Where: Rock Ledge Park Pavilion
When: Thursday, September 14, 6:30 p.m.
Cost: $20 payable by check or cash; this covers the cost of handbooks, and neckerchief and 2017 registration.
Unable to attend but still want to join?
Contact Nicole Yancy at 920-833-1438 or nicoley023@yahoo.com.