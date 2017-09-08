Come join Cub Scouts



Pack 3017 invites your son to join Cub Scouts.

As a scout, you will have lots of fun, learn new things and make new friends!

Scouting is a family oriented organization. Scouting develops character, leadership, communication and good citizenship.

If you would like to learn more about Cub Scouts, please attend our roundup.

Who: Any boy in grade K-5 as of September 2017

Where: Rock Ledge Park Pavilion

When: Thursday, September 14, 6:30 p.m.

Cost: $20 payable by check or cash; this covers the cost of handbooks, and neckerchief and 2017 registration.

Unable to attend but still want to join?

Contact Nicole Yancy at 920-833-1438 or nicoley023@yahoo.com.