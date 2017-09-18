Community Events

Tuesday, September 19

●Seymour Food Pantry 9:30-11 a.m., Municipal Building

●PACE, 9 – 11 a.m., Rock Ledge Primary Center.

Wednesday, September 20

●Freedom School Board, 7 p.m., School Board Room

●Senior Citizens Meeting, 12:30 p.m., Senior Center

●American Legion Auxiliary 6th Annual Salad Luncheon 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the Legion Post 106, Pearl St. Seymour

●Shiocton High School Blood Drive 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Sign up at the High School office or call 920-986-3351

●PACE, 6 – 7:30 p.m., Black Creek Elementary School

Thursday, September 21

●Friends of the Muehl Public Library, 6:30 p.m., MPL

●American Legion Axillary Fall Card Party, 7 p.m. at the Legion Post 106, Pearl Street, Seymour

●PACE, 9 – 11 a.m., Rock Ledge Primary Center.

●Oneida Farmers’ Market, 12-6 p.m., Oneida.

Friday, September 22

●Seymour Community Museum, 1-4 p.m., Depot Street

Saturday, September 23

●St. Denis 12th Annual Cabbage Chuck, Shiocton Lake Park, 11 a.m. – 6 – p.m.

Sunday, September 24

●Seymour Community Museum, 1-4 p.m., Depot Street, or by special request

Monday, September 25

●Seymour City Council, 7 p.m., Municipal Building

●PACE, Rock Ledge Primary Center, Seymour, 6-7:30 p.m.

●PACE, Black Creek Elementary School, 9-11 a.m.