Tuesday, September 19
●Seymour Food Pantry 9:30-11 a.m., Municipal Building
●PACE, 9 – 11 a.m., Rock Ledge Primary Center.
Wednesday, September 20
●Freedom School Board, 7 p.m., School Board Room
●Senior Citizens Meeting, 12:30 p.m., Senior Center
●American Legion Auxiliary 6th Annual Salad Luncheon 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the Legion Post 106, Pearl St. Seymour
●Shiocton High School Blood Drive 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Sign up at the High School office or call 920-986-3351
●PACE, 6 – 7:30 p.m., Black Creek Elementary School
Thursday, September 21
●Friends of the Muehl Public Library, 6:30 p.m., MPL
●American Legion Axillary Fall Card Party, 7 p.m. at the Legion Post 106, Pearl Street, Seymour
●PACE, 9 – 11 a.m., Rock Ledge Primary Center.
●Oneida Farmers’ Market, 12-6 p.m., Oneida.
Friday, September 22
●Seymour Community Museum, 1-4 p.m., Depot Street
Saturday, September 23
●St. Denis 12th Annual Cabbage Chuck, Shiocton Lake Park, 11 a.m. – 6 – p.m.
Sunday, September 24
●Seymour Community Museum, 1-4 p.m., Depot Street, or by special request
Monday, September 25
●Seymour City Council, 7 p.m., Municipal Building
●PACE, Rock Ledge Primary Center, Seymour, 6-7:30 p.m.
●PACE, Black Creek Elementary School, 9-11 a.m.
ANNOUNCEMENTS, BLACK CREEK/NICHOLS, NEWS FROM..., SEYMOUR, SHIOCTON
Community Events
