Cross country off and running

T-Bird Invitational

The Seymour Cross Country team ran their second meet of the season at the Iola-Scandinavia, T-Bird Invitational. The meet was held on Tuesday, August 29th at the Iola Winter Sports Complex, with a total of 23 teams competing. The top five boy runners were Riley Volkman (3), James Baumgart (29), Clay Ryan (49), Blake Linsmeyer (56), and Wyatt Kaczrowski(59), with Riley Volkman placing third and receiving a metal for placing within the top 15 runners. Then the top five girl runners were Samantha Eisch (28), Laura Spaude (31), Dinah King (43), Diahannah King (68), and Paige Weyer (70). Out of all those teams, the boys together placed 8th and the girls placed 11th.

West De Pere Enduro

The Boys and Girls Seymour Cross Country team ran their first meet of the season on Thursday, August 24. The “Enduro” meet was held at Southwest Park in De Pere with a total of three teams competing against each other. The three teams included: Seymour, Bayport, and West De Pere. The Varsity and JV teams ran together, with the girls and boys running in two separate races.

The top five Seymour girls were, Laura Spaude, Samantha Eisch, Elizabeth Zahn, Dinah King and Paige Weyer. Then the top five Seymour for the boys were Riley Volkman, Clay Ryan, Aaron Walters, Blake Linsmeyer, and Riley Clement.

Overall, the Seymour boys team placed second and then the girls team also placed second at the Enduro Meet.



Thunder runners Riley Volkman, front center, and James Baumgart, directly behind Volkman, lead the pack at the T-Bird Invitational hosted by Iola-Scandinavia on Tuesday, August 29. – Photo courtesy of Jazmyne Zakrzewski