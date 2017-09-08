Donations recognized from local businesses

The School District of Shiocton Board of Education met on Tuesday, September 5.In reports, Kim Griesbach, elementary principal talked about the first days of school and said it went really well.High School Principal Kelly Zeinert, said the high school students have to remember that hats and cell phones are not allowed in class. She also said that the students scored well on their AP Bio tests.In new business, the board discussed and approved the recommendation to hire Gage Kamp for the MS Boys Basketball Coach.The board recognized the donation made from Corcoran Glass and Mark Schultz for the new windows and labor in the football press box.They recognized the donation form Diamond Vogel for the paint on the playground projects.The board recognized the donation from Pahlow Masonry for the foundation on the Buddy Bench.They reviewed and discussed the 2017- 2018 budget draft.In old business, Nichole Schweitzer discussed that they are moving forward with the eight bus routes. The owners and Schweitzer will meet on September 26 to review routes and make changes as needed.In upcoming events, WASB Regional meeting (Region 7) to be held on September 26 at Bridgewood Resort, Neenah.The Vision Committee meeting is on October 21 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. with lunch at Shiocton.The GridIron Banquet is scheduled for Wednesday, September 20.The next regular meeting is Monday, September 18, at 6 p.m. in the LMC.