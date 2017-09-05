“Dying to tell their Stories”

A cemetery walk presented by the Freedom Moravian Church and the Freedom Moravian Cemetery Board is scheduled for Saturday, September 9, from 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Rain date is September 16.

This Cemetery, located on Fritsch Road in the Township of Freedom, is known as the Freedom Moravian Cemetery although the church has never claimed ownership. The cemetery is owned by the township of Freedom and is governed and maintained by a board consisting of Jim and Deb Bernetzke and Norm Blohm.

When the cemetery was founded, in the early 1850’s, it was called the Sauders Cemetery after Fred Sauders who first owned the land and was the first person buried there after his death on Christmas Day, 1852. Records from that point are conflicting. One account states that the cemetery was still referred to as the Sauders Cemetery well into the 1900’s. Another account, recorded by Lois Rehmer who conducted extensive research on the cemetery, relates, “on the ninth day of January, 1862, an indenture states that Austin Sands and his wife, Rossanah, sold land to the New Lebanon Cemetery.” On July 31, 1865, the name was changed from New Lebanon Cemetery to Freedom Cemetery Association. In the late 1980s, the name was changed to Freedom Moravian Cemetery because there were two other Freedom Cemeteries. On June 3, 1897, land for section C was purchased from Albert and Anna Kummrow and Berthold Kummrow.

Approximately 388 souls are buried at the cemetery with nearly one fourth under the age of 18 years when they died. The cemetery is small, covering only about one and a half acres and is known for its peaceful, bucolic setting. It is graced with numerous tall, pine trees that provide a protective canopy for those souls resting beneath.

The walk will feature six historical figures, that now rest there.

Maria Peters (1834-1889)

The story of a young couple that lost three children in 11 days to diphtheria.

Reverand Julius Mewaldt (1857-1923)

The story of the only pastor buried in the cemetery who immigrated from Germany in 1885 and served as a Moravian pastor until his death. He served from 1911 to 1918.

Emma and Harry Groat (1868-1942) (1904-1912)

Harry was a seven year old son of Emma and John Groat who was killed by a runaway horse and wagon.

Fredrick Nauman and family (1836-1911)

Meet one of two Civil War Veterans. You will hear about his military service as well as interseting facts about his family. His wife and babies are buried at the cemetery but he is not. You will learn why.

William H. Duwel (1834 – 1925)

Hear about Mr. Duwel’s fascinating four years of service in the Civil War.

Marian H. Sievert Mosher (1915-2006)

Marian adventures took her around the world. She was a nurse during W.W. II serving in Hawaii and the Phillipines.

So, if you want to hear their stories come to the Freedom Moravian Church, on September 9, from 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

There will be tractor and wagon rides available to the church from the cemetery. There also will be soup and sandwiches served. from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Admission is $10 for Adults and $5 for children 6 – 12. Under 6 – Free.







Anna and John, two of the three Peters children buried at the Freedom Moravian Cemetery due to diphtheria. – Photo by Linda Titel