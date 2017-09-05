Lake Park open for discussion

By Keith Skenandore

Editor

After 15 years of non-use for swimming, the Seymour Lake Park is being considered to possibly reopen next spring.

Public Property Committee held a meeting on Monday, August 28, to discuss that very issue.

Committee Chair Mike Blohm said they voted to begin cleanup of the weeds in the lake. The weeding costs is between $1,500 to $2,500 to kill the weeds all around the lake.

“We want to open by next spring,” Blohm said.

September is when we would have to do it (weed kill).”

He said the big question the committee is asking council is that are they willing to put forward those costs.

“That’s the question we are putting forth,” Blohm said. “It doesn’t pay to do the weed kill if there is no hope of reopening the lake.”

Councilman Roger Behnke reported that, for the annual cost of $5,000 to $7,500, the Wisconsin Life and Pond Resources would maintain the weed control.

“That would be for six months maintenance,” Behnke said.

They would inspect for herbicides, cattails and pond clarity to take care of the lake.

He also reported that a new pump is needed.

“If Council is ready to open and swim at your own risk, $4,643 is needed for new pump installation.

Mayor Judy Schuette wanted to clarify that the total to reopen the lake for next year would be a total of about $14,600.

Behnke reiterated the initial costs, and said, “That’s why we are asking council to even consider the total for the first year.”

Schuette confirmed that the committee has the right to approve the initial cleanup of spraying and killing the weeds for the cost next month and in the spring start turning the soil and clean it out It was the general consensus of the council to kill the weeds unless we are going to put the lake back in order and move forward.

“Hopefully it will be opened sometime next year with a swim at your own risk,” Schuette said of the council’s consensus that same evening of the committee meeting.

She added a resolution will have to come forward to council.

Most of the discussion was budget related and park maintenance consideration.

Schuette said she didn’t think they could do anything with Lake Park than keep it a park because they used federal funds to build it. She said other neighborhood parks were strategically placed in developing an area in the head developer’s plan. Those parks are designated as neighborhood parks. She referred to Behrendt Park, Rock Ledge and Recknagel Park as designations.

Blohm said there is always a way to find the money if you really want it.

“Are we going to make the Lake Park a priority?” he asked. “If we make it a priority, then somehow we will find the money for it.”

Councilman Ryan Kraft said Parks long range planning for modernization is that they need to start projects that young families will use. He said there is also a renewed focus on maintaining city parks possibly requiring park consolidation if needed for better managing ongoing maintenance and updating needs of parks we want to keep.

“The timing of this for us to address it is good because we are going into a budget period,” Kraft said. “If you look at the parks in the city it comes down to a budgetary concern. What is our long-term strategic plan?”

He asked what the cost would be if the focus were to be removed off maintaining certain parks. If eliminated, what would the cost be of maintaining a park and what does that do from a budget perspective.

“What does that free up in terms of capital and budgetary dollars to help fund what (public property) committee are focusing on in this proposal?” Kraft asked.

His recommendation was to put it into the budget process and see where it falls into the budget. Is there an opportunity to consolidate some services and maintenance around the parks?

“Maybe eliminate one of the less used parks and reallocate those budget dollars to be used in the Lake Park whether it is to open the lake or refurbish it to get it into a better state than it currently is,” Kraft said. “The timing for that is during the budgetary process which we are going into with next month’s committee meetings. Can we do some of these things in a cost-effective manner?”

Kraft said at this point he didn’t know if there was enough information available.

“We need, out of respect for the citizens of Seymour, is to make sure that there is money and the desire to do it,” he said. “Can we do it right and not have it half vacant?”

Kraft said there are some major challenges ahead in terms of the modernization of the city infrastructure. He said the weed control is a great first step. It’s relatively nominal from a cost perspective and that it is a great park to use in its current state.

Director of Public Works Mike Pepin said in the past council has said they wouldn’t open the lake with swim at your own risk.

“Budget wise it is also different if you are going to fund it for lifeguards and that whole program versus a much less expensive program of getting the lake into condition and maintaining, but swim at your own risk,” Pepin said.

Council Alex Tetzlaff said it is his opinion to reopen with swim at your own risk is a good idea.

“If we are going to open it, let’s go,” said Tetzlaff. ”The price is not as large as we thought initially. We talk about using money wisely for the community. This is something we can move forward with.”

