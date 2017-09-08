Music in the Park concludes with polka

The summer Music in the Park program concluded on Wednesday evening, August 30, with Chad Przybylski’s Polka Rhythms and an audience of over 300. Threatening skies were a concern, but the popular Polka Rhythms still attracted an impressive crowd. The color guard from Kraft-Krause-Mueller Post 106, presented the colors and Lynn Koenigs and Diana Malcheski led the crowd in singing the National Anthem.It was another successful summer as over 2,500 people enjoyed the eleven concerts in the park. Members of the historical society extend a sincere “Thank you” to Seymour area merchants who make the music possible and provided raffle prizes.It takes many volunteers to organize and produce the summer long program. A huge thank you for the members of the historical society who contributed their time, popping popcorn, filling coolers, selling concessions, distributing raffle tickets, organizing the programs, and preparing the site for the performances. Special appreciation is extended to host Mike Keyzers and John and Lynn Koenigs who lined up the music.Seymour area residents are reminded that the museum is open to the public on Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. until January.Starting September 9, the museum is hosting an art show featuring the creative works of Marge Coonen and Rick Cohler. To arrange a time for a group tour call 833-6064. Admission to the museum is on a donation basis.