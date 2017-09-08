Oneida crash

One man was flown to the hospital after a crash between a car and a semi Tuesday morning, September 5.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Dept. says the crash happened around 9:45 a.m. at the intersection of highways 55 and EE in the Town of Oneida. Investigators say witnesses told them a car headed west on EE stopped at the stop sign, then pulled out in front of a semi headed north on 55. The car ended up in the ditch on the northwest corner of the intersection.

The driver of the car, an 18-year-old man from Eustace, Texas, was flown to the hospital with serious injuries, though he is expected to survive. The semi driver, a 29-year-old man from Algoma, was not injured.