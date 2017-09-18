Packers mural depicts Daniels, Matthews as anime/cartoon heroes

For the third year in a row, Shiocton artist Spencer Young and fellow artist Zane Statz of Sturgeon Bay are giving traffic on Lombardi Avenue in Green Bay an eyeful of Green Bay Packers – this year as superheroes.The two artists spent most of the day Saturday, Sept. 8, painting the mural to greet fans on opening day, September 9.“Knowing a lot of players on the squad, we know they have a lot of passion for comic books and anime so we decided to go this route,” Young explained.Packers defensive end Mike Daniels is depicted as a Dragon Ball Z character, while Statz has painted outside linebacker Clay Matthews as Thor.“The last two years we’ve really focused on the offensive players with Eddie Lacy the first year and Aaron Rodgers last year,” Young said. “This year we’re focusing on the defense; giving them some love.”Painting the Packers fence has been good for both men’s careers as artists. “It’s been incredible and unbelievable,” Young said. “I’ve met some amazing people doing this Packers fence. I’ve just scratched the surface and I hope to generate more business.” Statz agrees. “Each year we’re getting more and more recognition. This is a great canvas with hundreds of thousands of people seeing it every weekend. It’s a fun experience. It’s opened up doors for me and each year it gets better so we’re excited to see where this goes.”