Shiocton defense stifles Wolves

Shiocton 34

Manawa 8

The Shiocton defense set the tone early by scoring on a safety in the first quarter for the first score of the game.



Manawa was held to just three first downs and the Chiefs would jump out to a 24-0 second quarter lead in their home win over the Wolves on Friday, September 9.“Defensively I thought we came out pretty quick which also gave us the opportunity to get the ball right away and we were able to score off of that as well,” said Shiocton coach Dino Heinemeyer.Staked to a 10-point lead, Heinemeyer said his defense was pretty stout throughout the game.“It was a nice quick start for us,” he said.Manawa was able to break free on a 73-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 24-8 entering the half.That run Heinemeyer wasn’t too happy about and that it broke one of the team’s goals, but in the end, Manawa was held to only 108 yards on offense.He said that was in part to his offense getting some scores and putting pressure on the Wolves to do some things that they probably weren’t planning on doing.The defense helped Shiocton more than double Manawa’s time of possession.“Offensively, I thought we mixed it up pretty good,” Heinemeyer said. “We were able to control the ball and limit the turnovers.”Shiocton senior running back led the offense with 110 yards rushing. James Ver Voort and Reis Stingle added 43 and 40 yards, respectively.Heinemeyer said the game was far from over, and during the half, junior quarterback Sam Bloch’s day was over after injuring his shoulder. Stingle also left the game at the half.“We were kind of scratching and clawing with some backup guys that haven’t played in those positions before,” he said.