Stabbing causes lockdown in Village of Nichols

A stabbing of a 22-year-old Nichols man caused the village to lockdown Wednesday evening, September 27.The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department responded to N9033 Krull Road at 6:34 p.m. after a report of a disturbance and a stabbing of the man.According to deputy officials, a verbal argument occurred in the apartment and escalated to a physical fight between several individuals. A 20-year-old female from Green Bay stabbed the man with a kitchen knife.The injured party was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Appleton, for treatment of non-life threatning injury. He was then released and transported to the Outagamie County Jail on a non-related matter.The incident is still under investigation by the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department.Nichols First Responders and Black Creek Ambulance assisted by Sheriff’s Department.Watch for further updates on this incident as details become available.