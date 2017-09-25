Thunder Band gets set for Homecoming game halftime

Special to ACN &

Times-Press

Elizabeth Wix

With the new academic season upon us, the Seymour Thunder Band has been fervently working daily as they prepare themselves for another year of providing spectacular music performances that audiences of all eyes and ears can enjoy. Director Ryan Alban has been working since May to construct this year’s halftime show of Bon Jovi, which features three of the artist’s songs and includes set-to-set motion performed by the band. Under the leadership of the 2017-18 drum majorette Helena Jefferson, the Seymour Band has been focusing their time together on the upcoming Homecoming parade and halftime performance scheduled for Sept. 29. To stick with this year’s Disney-themed Homecoming, the band will be marching the parade to the song Mickey’s Magical Marches, and will feature the tune Eye of the Tiger as it is played at that night’s football game by both middle school and high school band members. After the night’s last note is played and final step has marched off the field, however, the public can continue to show their ever-growing support by attending the marching band’s last show-stopping football performance on Oct. 13, and anticipate the arrival of their concert season as it fast approaches. For more information on the Seymour High School Band, please visit our website at www.seymourthunderband.com.